Lendsqr Introduces Line of Credit Feature to Give Zambians Flexible Access to Funds

Lendsqr, the global Lending-as-a-Service (LaaS) platform that helps lenders build, scale, and manage digital credit operations, has launched its new Line of Credit feature in Zambia. The feature enables lenders to offer customers flexible access to funds, allowing them to draw, repay, and borrow again within a defined credit limit.

Unlike traditional loans that provide a single lump-sum disbursement, a Line of Credit gives borrowers continuous access to funds as needed. This flexibility makes it easier for individuals and businesses to manage cash flow, handle emergencies, and meet recurring financial obligations without reapplying for new loans every time.

“Customers today want financial products that move with them, not against them,” said Adedeji Olowe, CEO of Lendsqr. “The new Line of Credit feature empowers lenders in Zambia to provide borrowers with the freedom to access funds on demand, strengthening relationships and boosting financial inclusion.”

Lenders can now set up and manage Line of Credit products directly from the Lendsqr admin console. The setup process is simple and configurable, giving institutions control over credit limits, interest rates, repayment rules, and usage conditions. Whether serving small business owners, salaried workers, or frequent borrowers, lenders can tailor the feature to meet different customer needs.

Why this matters for lenders in Zambia

Zambia’s credit market continues to evolve, with growing demand for flexible lending options among individuals and small businesses. However, many lenders still depend on traditional loan structures that limit repeat borrowing. The Line of Credit feature helps bridge that gap, giving lenders the tools to stay competitive while empowering borrowers with more adaptable financial options.

About Lendsqr

Lendsqr is a global Lending-as-a-Service (LaaS) company, working with financial institutions of all sizes to move their lending operations online. With scalable, API-driven technology, Lendsqr combines solid technical know-how with a clear understanding of how lending really works in emerging markets. The result is that lenders can deliver credit more efficiently and reach more people who would otherwise be left out.

The platform gives lenders multiple ways to connect with borrowers, whether through mobile apps on Android and iOS, web applications, or APIs that link directly with partners like credit bureaus, payment providers, and KYC services. This flexibility makes it easier to serve both connected urban borrowers and customers in communities where internet access is limited.

At the center of the platform is a decision engine that blends bureau data with customizable scoring models to help lenders manage risk and make better credit decisions. Lenders can set up different types of loan products, from personal loans to SME financing with options for equity contributions, guarantors, and even manual bookings for borrowers without internet access.

Lenders in Zambia can activate the new Line of Credit feature directly from their Lendsqr dashboard or sign up at lendsqr.com to get started.

For more inquiries, reach out to marketing@lendsqr.com.