LATRO Marks One Year in Zambia, Reinforces Commitment to Securing the Nation’s Digital Future

LATRO is celebrating a major milestone this month: one year of operations in Zambia, following the opening of its regional office in Lusaka in November 2024. The move signaled the company’s strong confidence in Zambia’s rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape and its central role in shaping the country’s digital transformation.

The company’s establishment in Zambia is a key pillar of Project 126, LATRO’s long-term mission to support progressive economies with advanced technology, operational support, and trusted expertise.

A Milestone Marked by Strategic Engagement

The anniversary event, held on Friday, 14 November 2025, brought together C-suite leaders from across the telecommunications sector, including executives from major mobile operators, the Telecommunications Regulator, and other industry partners.

A major highlight of the evening was the attendance of His Excellency, Hon. Felix C. Mutati, MP, Minister of Technology and Science, who delivered a keynote address emphasizing government’s commitment to strengthening Zambia’s digital infrastructure. His remarks reinforced a shared national goal: building a secure, resilient environment for technological investment and growth.

Securing the Engine of Growth: Mobile Money and Digital Trust

Telecommunications and Mobile Money (MoMo) platforms continue to expand rapidly, driving financial inclusion across Zambia. But with this growth comes increasing exposure to digital risks. These challenges were a key focus of the executive discussions during the event.

LATRO highlighted the work it is doing to secure Zambia’s digital economy through specialized, high-impact solutions:

Telecom Application Managed Services (TAMS): Providing essential Level 1 and Level 2 support for critical systems such as IN and BSS. This ensures seamless operations and allows operators like MTN Zambia to prioritize strategic growth over day-to-day system disruptions.

Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management (RAFM): Protecting billions of Kwacha in revenue streams, securing the financial foundation required for network expansion and service development.

Fintech Platforms: Delivering robust, secure platforms that enable mobile network operators to launch and scale next-generation fintech services with confidence.

A Strategy Built on Localization

A core part of LATRO’s long-term commitment to Zambia is localization, building local capacity, creating jobs, and investing in skills transfer. By embedding expertise within the local market, LATRO aims to strengthen Zambia’s resilience against emerging digital threats.

Minister Mutati’s presence reinforced the importance of private-sector collaboration in building a secure digital future. As LATRO enters its second year, the company remains focused on supporting Zambia’s national vision through innovation, security, and sustainable digital growth.