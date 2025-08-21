Kundan Singh Dalawat: Businessman of the Year in ICT Services Industry and Managing Director of the Year at the Zambia Business Awards

Connectivity today is not just about convenience but is the backbone of opportunity, progress, and growth. Few entrepreneurs in Zambia have embraced this truth as passionately as Kundan Singh Dalawat, whose journey from humble beginnings to award-winning business leader reflects both resilience and vision.

Raised with his father’s expectation that he would one day become a teacher, Kundan respected the stability that teaching offered but longed for a path where he could build something lasting. He had always envisioned a business of his own, one that could impact lives in a tangible way. That dream led him into the connectivity industry, a sector he recognized as the foundation of modern life and a driver of future generations.

Starting out was not easy. Without investors or family wealth to rely on, Kundan worked multiple jobs, lived simply, and saved relentlessly to fund his ambition. Sacrifice, patience, and discipline became the cornerstones of his journey. He recalls his greatest challenge as resisting the urge to settle for less, instead remaining focused on long-term goals. It was a test of inner strength, one that ultimately shaped his entrepreneurial spirit.

Today, that determination has paid off. His company is rolling out a state-of-the-art fibre network in Lusaka and Ndola, with plans to expand to other cities soon. The network promises game-changing speed and reliability, setting new standards for customers. Alongside this growth, his team is expanding rapidly and is projected to exceed 50 employees by the end of the year, a milestone that highlights the company’s momentum and its role in job creation.

For Kundan, leadership is more than a title, it is about respect, empathy, and teamwork. He believes in leading with energy and passion, while also creating space for others to shine. His philosophy is simple: success is not only measured in spreadsheets but in the experiences of customers. “The greatest compliment,” he says, “is when someone tells me they have a link from Airlink and it’s fantastic.”

His core values and how they guide his business decisions are based on these 4 rules:

Deliver on promises. Be the person people can trust.

Live honestly. Integrity brings long-term respect.

Stay grounded. Live within your means, ego is expensive.

Remain goal-focused. Write down your goals, track them, and course-correct as needed.

His leadership and vision have not gone unnoticed. Kundan was named Businessman of the Year in the ICT Services Industry and also received the Managing Director of the Year award at the recently held Zambia Business Awards. These accolades stand as recognition of his role in shaping Zambia’s digital future and his ability to inspire both his peers and the next generation of entrepreneurs.

For Kundan, however, the journey is about more than titles or recognition. It is about building trust, delivering value, and leaving behind something better than he found. His legacy, still in the making, is one of connection, not only through technology but through integrity, service, and impact.