Are you a visionary HealthTech entrepreneur/innovator with a groundbreaking idea to transform healthcare in Africa and committed to leveraging innovation to contribute towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)? Do you have a scalable, defendable solution with clear monetization strategies? Apply now to join the timbuktoo HealthTech Hub.

Africa’s HealthTech landscape presents both challenges and opportunities, with a projected $11 billion digital health market by 2025. To address critical healthcare gaps, there’s an urgent need to establish a robust HealthTech hub.

This initiative aims to foster startups developing groundbreaking solutions in deep tech, hardware, and advanced technologies. Key areas include AI-driven diagnostics, locally manufactured medical devices, and biotechnology tailored to African needs. The hub can provide a foundation for building a flourishing full stack HealthTech industry.

The timbuktoo HealthTech hub aims to support innovative startups that meet the following key criteria:

Technology-Enabled Solution: Your startup must have a technology-enabled solution at its core, utilising digital tools and platforms to drive innovation and efficiency.

Contribution Towards the SDGs: Your solution should align with and contribute towards one or more of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, addressing pressing global challenges such as poverty, inequality, climate change, and more.

High Scalability: Your startup should demonstrate high scalability either through digital distribution channels or the ability to scale sales rapidly across markets.

Defensible Position: Your startup should have a defensible position, whether through Intellectual Property (IP) rights, network effects, domain expertise, or regional market dominance, ensuring sustainable competitive advantage in the HealthTech landscape.

Innovation and uniqueness: Novel approach to solving health challenges, potential for disruptive impact in the healthcare sector

Technical feasibility: Sound scientific/technical basis for the solution, realistic development timeline

Regulatory compliance:

Awareness of relevant healthcare regulations, strategy for obtaining necessary approvals Startups with an emphasis in the following areas are strongly encouraged: Disease Prevention: – Early detection technologies – Predictive health analytics – Lifestyle intervention Clinical Preventive Frameworks and Community Advocacy: – Public health outreach solutions – Community health worker support systems – Health education and awareness platforms Vaccine and Medicine Production: – Novel vaccine development technologies – Local pharmaceutical manufacturing solutions – Drug discovery platforms Medical Robotics and Automation (MRA): – Surgical robotics – Automated diagnostic systems – AI-assisted medical procedures Genomics: – Personalized medicine solutions – Genetic testing and counselling platforms – Gene therapy technologies Biomedical Systems: – Advanced medical imaging – Biomedical sensor technologies – Tissue engineering and regenerative medicine Patient Care Journey: – Telemedicine and remote patient monitoring – Electronic health records and data management – Patient engagement and adherence solutions Pandemic/health emergencies management Malnutrition and stunting Monetisation Strategies: Your startup should have clear and sustainable monetisation strategies, showcasing a path to profitability and long-term financial viability.



Eligibility:

Groundbreaking founders and innovators across Africa who are already building startups that meet the following criteria:

Startups with founders who are nationals of an African Country

Startups must be registered and operating within Africa

Startups must have been in operation for a minimum of one year

Startups must address development challenges

Must be a technology-based solution

Startups must have a Minimum Viable Solution (MVS) (regulated and licenced if necessary)

Startups should have existing corporate governance systems and accountability.

This application is limited to citizens of the African Union member states.

Programme Timeline:

What is the Programme timeline?

Application and Selection Process: August 2024 – October 2024

Bootcamp: November 2024 – December 2024 (Attendance in Kigali, Rwanda from November 7th – 17th 2024)

Incubation & Acceleration: January 2025 – May 2025

The most promising startups from bootcamp will receive long-term wrap around support for a period of 5 months. In this curated technical assistance, coaching, product refinement, and scaling will be provided to startups. Additionally, partnerships will be facilitated to spur product iterations, market access and capital raising for the startups. Startups selected for incubation and acceleration will have the opportunity to receive equity-free grants of up to $100,000 USD.

Benefits:

Membership in the pioneer cohort of timbuktoo HealthTech Hub and entire Timbuktoo ecosystem

Mentorship from industry experts and seasoned entrepreneurs.

Equity-free funding of up to $100,000 USD.

Networking with potential partners, collaborators, and customers.

Access to investor networks.

Resources and support to accelerate growth and impact.

Access to networks and agencies within the larger UN system

Access to networks and resources within the AfCTA system

Impact and shape a pan-African HealthTech evolution

How to Apply:

Complete the Application here: link

Applications open: 27th August 2024

Deadline: 6th October 2024