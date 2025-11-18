ITU Facts & Figures 2025: Internet Use Climbs Worldwide, but Digital Inequalities Persist

​The world’s online population grew by more than 240 million people in 2025, according to Facts and Figures 2025 released by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). The new estimates confirm continuing progress in expanding digital connectivity, while pointing to differences in quality that impact how users benefit from Internet use.

Globally, an estimated 6 billion people – about three-quarters of the world’s population – are using the Internet in 2025, up from a revised estimate of 5.8 billion in 2024. However, 2.2 billion people remain offline, down from a revised estimate of 2.3 billion in 2024.

Overall, the report’s findings underline the importance of digital infrastructure, affordable services and skills training to ensure that everyone can truly benefit from advancing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI).

“In a world where digital technologies are essential to so much of daily life, everyone should have the opportunity to benefit from being online,” said ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin. “This report highlights how today’s digital divides are being defined by speed, reliability, affordability, and skills, all of which we must prioritize as we work toward our mission of universal connectivity.”

Connectivity’s quality challenge

For the first time, Facts and Figures estimates the total number of 5G subscriptions, which now account for about one-third – or around 3 billion – of all mobile broadband subscriptions worldwide.

In 2025, 5G networks are estimated to cover 55 per cent of the world’s population, reflecting strong momentum in advanced mobile technologies. Coverage, however, remains uneven, with 84 per cent of people in high-income countries having access to 5G, compared with only 4 per cent in low-income countries.

While Facts and Figures shows that 4G and 3G services are available to most of the global population, these services are not best suited for keeping pace with advancing technologies.

Estimates in the report reveal deep contrasts in intensity of use as an indicator of the quality gap. A typical user in a high-income country now generates nearly eight times more mobile data than one in a low-income country.

Making connectivity meaningful

Facts and Figures 2025 highlights that affordability and digital skills remain essential to achieving universal and meaningful connectivity – reached when everyone can access the Internet with high-quality service, at an affordable cost, whenever and wherever needed.

Globally, the median price of a data-only mobile broadband basket decreased, but access remains unaffordable in around 60 per cent of low- and middle-income countries.

Data also suggest that most Internet users possess basic skills, while more advanced capabilities – such as online safety, problem-solving and digital content creation – are being developed more slowly.

“Reliable data are the foundation of effective digital policies and of our shared vision to connect the world,” said ITU’s Telecommunication Development Bureau Director Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava. “Achieving that vision will require sustained and well-targeted efforts – in infrastructure, in digital skills, and in data systems. By working together and directing resources where the needs are greatest, we can ensure that no one is left behind and that everyone benefits fully and safely from the opportunities of the digital age.”

Detailing the globe’s digital divides

According to Facts and Figures 2025, digital development remains closely linked to economic development, gender, and location.

The report underscores the persistence of several digital divides:

94 per cent of people in high-income countries use the Internet, in contrast to only 23 per cent in low-income countries;

96 per cent of those offline live in low- and middle-income countries;

77 per cent of men are online compared to 71 per cent of women;

85 per cent in urban areas are online versus 58 per cent in rural areas;

82 per cent of 15–24-year-olds use the Internet, compared with 72 per cent of the rest of the population.

Facts and Figures 2025 provides global, regional and income group estimates for indicators related to Internet use, mobile network coverage, Internet subscriptions, Internet traffic, affordability, digital skills and mobile phone ownership.

The full report, including an online version with interactive charts, can be accessed here.