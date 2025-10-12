ITS-Kopala Sparks Zambia’s Next Wave of Technological Growth

Scheduled for November 6-7 in Kitwe, Zambia is preparing for the Innovation and Technology Summit Kopala (ITS-Kopala) as more technological advancements take place in Zambia. This news was revealed during an event with the Minister of Ministry of Technology & Science Zambia, Hon. Felix Chipota Mutati, MP, at BongoHive Technology and Innovation Hub’s co-working space in Lusaka.

Among the innovation and technological development partners in Zambia, the summit will see the participation of BongoHive, the Embassies of Finland, Greentech4ce Project, Minetech Hub at National Institute for Scientific And Industrial Research (NISIR), Mukuba UniPod at Copperbelt University, the UNDP Accelerator Labs, Women Entrepreneurship Access Center WEAC ZAMBIA, the Zambia Business Angels Network and the Zambia Information and Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA).

Hon. Mutati emphasized the Zambia-Finland relationship and the possibilities of transformative innovations to an economy as presented in Finland’s story. He announced the Innovation and Inventors Bill which recently passed, and will include a Venture Capital Fund to aid home-grown innovators. Innovators will have shares in the Fund, promote youth participation, and include young innovators on the Fund’s board.

He encouraged the private sector, especially in mining, to support youth innovations that are productive and address climate issues. The Innovation and Technology Summit will take place annually, as the Minister stated.

Director Hachombwa Ng’andu, representing the National Technology and Business Centre (NTBC), expressed appreciation to stakeholders for attending the launch, emphasizing that ITS-Kopala builds on directives from last year’s ITS-Z Forum held in Lusaka. He noted that this year’s summit will take place in Kitwe at Garden Court and aligns with NTBC’s mandate to promote innovation, technology transfer, and commercialization.

Her Excellency Saana Halinen, the Finnish Ambassador to Zambia, confirmed Finland’s ongoing support and explained that ITS-Kopala is inspired by Slush, the global startup event in Finland. She focused on the summit’s aim to foster transformative, sustainable innovation and responsible mining through technology.

She concluded by urging startups, academia, investors, and government to collaborate in shaping Zambia’s future through innovation, and invited all to participate in the summit on 6th–7th November, which will focus on promoting green, inclusive, and sustainable growth.

(Images Credit: Ministry of Technology & Science)