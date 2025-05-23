Introducing Google AI Ultra: The Best of Google AI in One Subscription

Google just launched the Google AI Ultra and this is the statement shared by Shimrit Ben-Yair, Vice President, Google Photos & Google One:

“As we introduce new, emerging capabilities and state-of-the-art models, we want to provide more ways for people to get access to the best of what Google AI has to offer to help them be more knowledgeable, creative and productive.

Today, we’re introducing Google AI Ultra, a new AI subscription plan with the highest usage limits and access to our most capable models and premium features. If you’re a filmmaker, developer, creative professional or simply demand the absolute best of Google AI with the highest level of access, the Google AI Ultra plan is built for you — think of it as your VIP pass to Google Al.

Google AI Ultra is available in the U.S. for $249.99/month (with a special offer for first-time users of 50% off for your first three months), and coming soon to more countries. Here’s what you get with Google AI Ultra:

Gemini: Experience the absolute best version of our Gemini app. This plan offers the highest usage limits across Deep Research, cutting-edge video generation with Veo 2 and early access to our groundbreaking Veo 3 model. It’s designed for coding, academic research and complex creative endeavors. In the coming weeks, Ultra subscribers will also get access to Deep Think in 2.5 Pro, our new enhanced reasoning mode.

Flow: This new AI filmmaking tool is custom-designed for Google DeepMind’s most advanced models (Veo, Imagen and Gemini). It enables the crafting of cinematic clips, scenes and cohesive narratives with intuitive prompting. Google AI Ultra unlocks the highest limits in Flow with 1080p video generation, advanced camera controls and early access to Veo 3.

Whisk: Whisk helps you quickly explore and visualize new ideas using both text and image prompts. With Google AI Ultra, get the highest limits for Whisk Animate, which turns your images into vivid eight-second videos with Veo 2.

NotebookLM: Get access to the highest usage limits and enhanced model capabilities later this year, whether you’re using NotebookLM for studying, teaching or working on your projects.

Gemini in Gmail, Docs, Vids and more: Make everyday tasks easier with access to Gemini directly in your favorite Google apps like Gmail, Docs, Vids and more.

Gemini in Chrome: Starting tomorrow, get early access to Gemini directly within the Chrome browser. This feature allows you to effortlessly understand complex information and complete tasks on the web by using the context of the current page.

Project Mariner: This agentic research prototype can assist you in managing up to 10 tasks simultaneously — from research to bookings and purchases — all from a single dashboard.

YouTube Premium: An individual YouTube Premium plan lets you watch YouTube and listen to YouTube Music ad-free, offline and in the background.

30 TB of storage: Offers massive storage capacity across Google Photos, Drive and Gmail to keep your creations and important files secure.

Our existing AI Premium plan, now called Google AI Pro, is also getting better. For no additional cost, Google AI Pro subscribers will now also get access to AI filmmaking capabilities in Flow, where you can try the tool with our Veo 2 model, as well as early access to Gemini in Chrome. These new benefits are coming to Google AI Pro subscribers in the U.S. first, with availability in more countries to follow.

We’re also expanding free access to Google AI Pro for a school year to university students in Japan, Brazil, Indonesia and the United Kingdom, in addition to the U.S.”