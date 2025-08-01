inq. launches ‘360° Guide to Business Security’ campaign to help South African businesses build cyber resilience

As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated and business operations grow more digitally dependent, inq. South Africa has launched a new three-month educational campaign titled “Securing the Future: A 360° Guide to Business Security.” The initiative is designed to help local businesses strengthen their security posture through accessible, actionable insights covering everything from end-user training to AI and cloud protection.

The campaign comes at a time when South African organisations face rising risks, from phishing and ransomware to data leaks and compliance gaps, often without the resources or knowledge to respond effectively.

“Security is no longer the responsibility of just the IT team but has become a business-wide imperative,” says Ralph Berndt, Head of Sales and Marketing at inq. South Africa. “Through this campaign, we want to demystify cybersecurity and provide practical guidance that empowers decision-makers, IT teams, and employees alike to build a more secure, resilient business.”

Each week, inq. is releasing a themed email that dives into a specific layer of the modern security stack, including:

How to turn employees into security champions

Best practices for device and network protection

Cloud, identity, and compliance fundamentals

Building secure development practices and incident response strategies

Navigating emerging risks like AI and data privacy laws

The series, tailored for both SMEs and Large Enterprises, is not product-focused. Instead, it offers straightforward security education based on inq.’s real-world experience in managing digital infrastructure across Africa.

“Our goal is to make security more approachable. We are not just talking about threats. We are helping organisations take control and implement the basics that are often overlooked. Security has evolved to become the foundation of trust and growth.”

inq. is offering South African businesses free access to campaign materials and consultations as part of the initiative. The company has also made its cybersecurity team available to help businesses assess their current posture and explore the next steps.

To subscribe to the campaign or request a security consultation, visit https://inq.everlytic.net/public/landing-pages/cybersecurity-9ENX4zaTXQQEc6TU.