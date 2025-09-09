INFRATEL CEO to Speak at TowerXchange Africa 2025

INFRATEL Corporation Limited is proud to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Evans Silavwe, will be speaking at TowerXchange Africa 2025, one of the continent’s most influential gatherings for the telecom and digital infrastructure industry.

Dr. Silavwe will attend ITW Africa on 9th September as a delegate, before joining industry leaders at TowerXchange Africa 2025 on 10–11th September, to be held at the Mövenpick Hotel & Residences in Nairobi, Kenya.

Recognised as the leading gathering for decision-makers in the telecom and digital infrastructure sector, TowerXchange brings together wireless operators, tower companies, investors, and infrastructure leaders to discuss strategic partnerships, investment prospects, and the upcoming phase of growth.

On Thursday, 11th September 2025 at 11:30hrs, Dr. Silavwe will deliver a keynote session on: “The Open-Access Model: How Far Can We Go?”

“For INFRATEL, open access is not just about sharing costs, it is about multiplying opportunities. By combining towers, fibre, and data centres into a cross-infrastructure model, we can unlock broader value for operators, innovators, governments, and communities alike,” says Dr. Evans Silavwe.

His session will showcase INFRATEL’s role as a neutral, multi-asset Infraco, demonstrating how bundling infrastructure enhances asset utilisation, diversifies revenue, and boosts resilience across the digital ecosystem. He will also underscore the challenge of balancing sustainability for infrastructure providers with affordability for operators, reaffirming INFRATEL’s dedication to inclusive connectivity.

TowerXchange Africa 2025 promises a robust agenda, featuring workshops on real-world challenges, deep dives into 5G rollouts, rural connectivity, and investment opportunities. INFRATEL’s participation highlights its commitment to advancing Africa’s digital future.

As a subsidiary of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) Group, INFRATEL continues to champion Zambia’s contribution to regional and continental digital transformation, building sustainable infrastructure that empowers businesses, communities, and economies at large.