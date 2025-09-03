Indus Towers Set to Launch Operations in Nigeria, Uganda, and Zambia

Indus Towers Limited today announced that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held earlier in the day, reviewed and deliberated on strategic opportunities to expand the Company’s footprint across select international markets.

Recognizing the growth potential in emerging geographies, the Board has approved the Company’s foray into African markets, beginning with Nigeria, Uganda, and Zambia. These markets offer attractive prospects for revenue diversification, operational scalability, and long-term value creation. The Company will leverage its robust financial position and anchor customer relationship with Bharti Airtel to establish a strong and competitive presence in these regions. As part of its broader growth strategy, the Company will continue to evaluate expansion opportunities in other African markets where Airtel has an established presence.

This strategic direction also complements the Government of India’s broader vision of encouraging Indian enterprises to expand globally and evolve into multinational entities.

The above is subject to necessary approvals and compliance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements. Further disclosures will be made as and when material developments occur.

Prachur Sah, Managing Director & CEO, Indus Towers said – “The Board’s approval to enter international markets in Africa unlocks our vision for long-term sustainable growth and value creation for our shareholders. By leveraging our expertise in delivering innovative and cost-effective solutions, we are well-positioned to differentiate ourselves in Africa’s fast-growing telecom market and emerge as the preferred tower company.”

About Indus Towers Limited

Indus Towers Limited is India’s leading provider of passive telecom infrastructure, and it deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures, for various mobile operators. The Company’s portfolio of 251,773 telecom towers makes it one of the largest tower infrastructure providers in the country with presence in all 22 telecom circles. Indus Towers caters to all wireless telecommunication service providers in India. The Company has been the industry pioneer in adopting green energy initiatives for its operations. For further details visit www.industowers.com