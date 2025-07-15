Huawei XMAGE Awards 2025: Capture, Create, and Be Celebrated

Huawei’s XMAGE Awards 2025 is not just a photo competition. It is a global celebration of creativity, emotion, and storytelling through the lens of Huawei smartphones. Open to Huawei users worldwide, the XMAGE Awards invite participants to capture life’s extraordinary and everyday moments using only their mobile devices. Whether it is a quiet portrait, a bustling street scene, or the colors of dusk, this platform gives users the chance to turn everyday moments into visual art.

Running from June 11 to September 15, 2025, the competition features a wide range of categories designed to suit different styles and stories. These include So Far So Close, Colour & Shade, Good Night, Faces, A Heartwarming World, Experimental Lab, Storyboard, and Action. Each category offers creators a unique opportunity to showcase their perspective, whether through a single powerful image or a series of clips.

Submissions can be made directly on the XMAGE website https://consumer.huawei.com/en/campaign/xmage/ or via Instagram using the hashtag #HUAWEIXMAGE and tagging @huaweixmageawards. Entries must be captured using a Huawei phone, and participants can submit up to 30 entries. Post-processing is allowed, as long as EXIF data remains intact, and files must meet the size requirements, with photos under 30MB and videos under 400MB.

The judging process is rigorous. First, 1,000 finalists are shortlisted. From these, 100 entries, known as the XMAGE 100, are selected. Finally, three Grand Prize winners are awarded 10,000 US dollars each, while the remaining 97 winners receive 1,500 US dollars. All winners receive digital certificates, and the most exceptional works will be showcased across Huawei’s global platforms and exhibitions.

