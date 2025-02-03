Apple Reports First Quarter Results

Apple has announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter ended December 28, 2024. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $124.3 billion, up 4 percent year over year, and quarterly diluted earnings per share of $2.40, up 10 percent year over year.

“Apple has reported our best quarter ever, with revenue of $124.3 billion, up 4 percent from a year ago,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “We were thrilled to bring customers our best-ever lineup of products and services during the holiday season. Through the power of Apple silicon, we’re unlocking new possibilities for our users with Apple Intelligence, which makes apps and experiences even better and more personal. And we’re excited that Apple Intelligence will be available in even more languages this April.”

“Our record revenue and strong operating margins drove EPS to a new all-time record with double-digit growth and allowed us to return over $30 billion to shareholders,” said Kevan Parekh, Apple’s CFO. “We are also pleased that our installed base of active devices has reached a new all-time high across all products and geographic segments.”

Apple’s board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on February 13, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2025.

Apple will provide live streaming of its Q1 2025 financial results conference call is available at apple.com/investor/earnings-call