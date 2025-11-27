How to Order from Takealot South Africa Using Icypeed: A Complete Guide for Shoppers in Zambia

Ordering from South Africa’s leading online retailer, Takealot, has become much easier for customers in Zambia thanks to Icypeed. Icypeed acts as your forwarding partner by receiving your Takealot orders in South Africa, then transporting them securely to Zambia. If you’ve been unsure how to get started, this guide walks you through the entire process.

Step 1: Sign Up With Icypeed

Before placing your Takealot order, you need to create an account with Icypeed. This is where you will track your packages and manage your deliveries.

To register, visit icypeed.com/dashboard/. You will be taken directly to the registration page, where you must fill in the required information. After submitting your details, Icypeed will send a confirmation link to your email. If you do not see the message in your inbox, remember to check your spam folder. Click the verification link and log in to activate your account. Once this is done, you are ready to begin shopping.

Step 2: Create Your Takealot Account

Next, go to takealot.com and create your Takealot account if you do not already have one. This is where you will browse products, place orders, and make payments.

During the signup process or at checkout, Takealot will ask for a delivery address. Because you are ordering from Zambia, you must use Icypeed’s South African forwarding address. This ensures that your package is delivered to Icypeed, who will then forward it to Zambia.

Use the following address exactly as shown:

Takealot Delivery Address (Icypeed Forwarding Address):\

Your Name & Phone Number

ICYPEED Logistics

Unit S6, 5 Mpandi Road

Sebenza, Edenvale, 1609

South Africa

+27 71 497 6350

This is where Takealot will deliver your items before they are shipped to Zambia.

Step 3: Shop and Checkout on Takealot

Once your accounts are set up, you can begin shopping on Takealot. Add your items to the cart and proceed to checkout. Ensure that you have entered the Icypeed forwarding address correctly, then complete your payment.

When Takealot dispatches your package, you will receive order updates. Icypeed will also notify you once they receive the shipment at their warehouse.

Step 4: Track Your Shipment Through Icypeed

Log in to your Icypeed dashboard to track the progress of your package. The dashboard allows you to see when your order has arrived at the South Africa warehouse and when it is scheduled for transport to Zambia.

Icypeed trucks leave South Africa every Thursday and Friday, ensuring consistent movement of goods. Once your package is loaded onto one of these trucks, delivery to Zambia typically takes between three and five working days.

Step 5: Receive Your Order in Zambia

When your package reaches Zambia, Icypeed will contact you with collection details or delivery arrangements. The process is straightforward, and turnaround times are generally quick due to the weekly transport schedule.

Why This Process Works Well

Using Icypeed provides a simple, dependable way to shop from Takealot even when you are in Zambia. The service bridges the gap between South African retailers and Zambian buyers by offering a reliable forwarding address, regular transport, and package tracking. This means you can access a wider range of products without worrying about cross-border logistics.

With these steps, you can now confidently order from Takealot and have your items delivered to Zambia through Icypeed. The process is efficient, transparent, and designed to make international online shopping easier for Zambian customers.