HONOR X9d: The “Unbreakable AI Smartphone”

The HONOR X9d is being introduced as the “unbreakable AI smartphone,” combining resilience, performance, and intelligent design in one device. It features IP69K, IP68, and IP66 ratings, providing protection against dust, water, and impact. Reinforced glass and internal cushioning layers help the phone withstand drops of up to 2.5 meters, making it suitable for users who lead active lifestyles or work in challenging environments. Despite its tough build, the X9d maintains a sleek design that feels modern and practical.

Battery performance is one of the key highlights of this model. Powered by an 8300 mAh silicon-carbon battery, the HONOR X9d promises up to three days of regular use on a single charge. It also supports 66W fast charging, allowing users to recharge quickly when needed. The battery is engineered to retain strong capacity even after years of daily use, offering both long-lasting endurance and reliability, a major advantage for users who rely heavily on their devices throughout the day.

The 108MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization ensures clear, detailed photos, supported by AI-powered enhancements such as underwater mode, reflection removal, and automatic scene detection. The 16MP front camera handles selfies and video calls with ease, while the 6.79-inch AMOLED display brings out vibrant colors and sharp contrast. Backed by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 processor and MagicOS 9.0 (Android 15), the HONOR X9d delivers a combination of strength, intelligence, and power, a smartphone designed to perform reliably in every situation.

The price is still pending on the official website.

HONOR X9D Specifications