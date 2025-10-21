SMA director general Vivek Badrinath (pictured) and ITU secretary-general Doreen Bogdan-Martin called for greater collaboration and investment in Africa’s digital economy, warning that the continent’s growth hinges on connectivity, inclusion and local innovation.

In the event’s opening keynote, Badrinath highlighted mobile’s central role in shaping the continent’s progress. “Africa’s future will be digital,” he stated, noting that the mobile sector contributed $220 billion to GDP in 2023 and serves 710 million subscribers across the continent.

Turning to AI, he said the technology could “add $2.9 trillion of value to the African economy by 2030”, but warned that the continent remains underrepresented in global datasets. “In Africa there are over 2,000 languages, but they make up altogether only 0.02 per cent of online content,” he stated. To address this gap, he announced a new “continent wide collaboration with leaders from Africa’s mobile ecosystem” to build inclusive AI language models, underscoring that the technology “should not be a luxury for the few.”

Indeed, the GSMA chief further warned that Africa faces the world’s largest usage gap, with millions living within network coverage but not using mobile internet due to device affordability and limited digital skills. He outlined three defining forces driving Africa’s digital trajectory – intelligence, investment and inclusion.

On investment, he cautioned that the continent’s current model “is not really sustainable”, noting that African operators will spend an additional $77 billion by 2030 as mobile data traffic across the continent is set to double at the same time. Badrinath called for regulatory frameworks “that create fair operating environments for operators and really incentivise infrastructure investments”, adding that “digital Africa is not possible without access to reliable, scalable and affordable energy”.

$900 billion

Bogdan-Martin echoed this message, estimating that Africa will need $900 billion to achieve “universal, meaningful connectivity” by 2030. However, the ITU chief underscored the need for investment not only in networks, but also in inclusion. “Skills will actually turn network coverage into the ability to benefit from digital.”

She also underlined the importance of local innovation, stating that “Africa’s digital future must be led by African entrepreneurs that are solving local problems”, adding that “when connectivity, skills and support align, innovators can deliver impact exactly where and how it is most needed.”

Bogdan-Martin concluded that “the digital future of this continent will not be built by one actor alone – only together can we connect every African community meaningfully.”

