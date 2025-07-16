Growth Investment Partners Zambia Launched to Boost SME Financing and Economic Growth

Growth Investment Partners (GIP) Zambia has been launched as a groundbreaking investment platform dedicated to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the country. The initiative is backed by British International Investment (BII), the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA), and Swedfund International.
In a statement, British International Investment expressed pride in the launch of GIP Zambia, which begins with an anchor commitment of US$70 million. The platform will offer long-term, flexible, local currency capital to Zambian SMEs—an important step in addressing the long-standing financing gap that continues to limit the potential of many local businesses.
Established by BII, GIP Zambia goes beyond funding. It will also offer strategic business support to help SMEs expand, create jobs, and strengthen their role in Zambia’s economic development. A key part of the platform’s mission is to attract additional investment from both domestic and international sources, creating a scalable and sustainable ecosystem for enterprise growth.
The launch aligns with Zambia’s Vision 2030 and the 8th National Development Plan, reaffirming a commitment to private sector development and inclusive economic transformation.