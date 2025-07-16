Growth Investment Partners Zambia Launched to Boost SME Financing and Economic Growth

Growth Investment Partners (GIP) Zambia has been launched as a groundbreaking investment platform dedicated to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the country. The initiative is backed by British International Investment (BII), the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA), and Swedfund International.

In a statement, British International Investment expressed pride in the launch of GIP Zambia, which begins with an anchor commitment of US$70 million. The platform will offer long-term, flexible, local currency capital to Zambian SMEs—an important step in addressing the long-standing financing gap that continues to limit the potential of many local businesses.

