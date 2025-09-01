Google Unveils Pixel 10 Lineup with Major AI and Design Upgrades

Google announced the launch of its 10th generation smartphones, the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, describing them as the most personalized and helpful Pixels yet. The devices are powered by the new Google Tensor G5 chip and run on the latest Gemini Nano AI model, which the company said will enable smarter, on-device AI experiences.

According to Google, the phones feature a refreshed design with a refined camera bar, built-in Qi2 wireless charging branded as Pixelsnap, and compatibility with new magnetic accessories. The company also emphasized sustainability, noting that the models use the highest amount of recycled materials yet for a Pixel device.

The Pixel 10 features a satin-finish metal frame, a polished glass back and a 6.3-inch Actua display with brightness up to 3000 nits. Google stated that the device includes audio improvements and introduces a 5x telephoto lens to the standard Pixel line for the first time, offering up to 20x zoom with Super Res Zoom.

For the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL, Google highlighted their brighter Super Actua displays, enhanced triple-camera system and larger batteries with faster charging speeds. The Pro models also debut Pro Res Zoom, capable of delivering up to 100x zoom with generative AI support from Tensor G5. The phones will be available in colors such as Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone and Jade.

Stephanie Scott, Product Manager at Google shared that the new Tensor G5 chip represents the most significant upgrade since the debut of Tensor, offering faster performance and unlocking features such as Magic Cue. The AI tool integrates across apps like Google Messages and Phone to proactively surface relevant information, such as flight details during a call with an airline.

Google further announced that Camera Coach, powered by Gemini models, will guide users on framing and composition techniques, while the Pro Res Zoom model marks the largest AI imaging system ever built for Pixel cameras.

Preorders for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL opened immediately, with prices starting at $799, $999 and $1,199 respectively. The devices went on sale at the Google Store and retail partners on August 28, with Pixel 10 Pro buyers receiving a complimentary year of Google AI Pro.

Pixel 10 phones: Key specs comparison