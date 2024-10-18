GITEX GLOBAL Puts 5G and AI at the Forefront of Discussions to Connect and Empower Tomorrow’s World

5G emerged as a focal point at GITEX GLOBAL 2024, the world largest tech and startup event, with visitors getting a glimpse of the possibilities of the wireless technology with AI and its role to powering a hyperconnected future through groundbreaking innovations and insightful discussions.

The ‘Intelligent Connectivity’ event saw a combination of thought-provoking conversations and exhibitors displaying their powerful products and services that will revolutionise the world in the coming years. It comes at a time where GSMA projects a seismic shift in connectivity with 1.4 billion devices set to be linked with 5G by 2025, further fueling a USD $1.1 trillion IoT market within a USD $3.9 trillion mobile economy.

The expertly curated programme brought together some of the most influential voices from global enterprises and organisations including Khalid Murshed, Chief Technology & Information Officer at e&, Wang Hui, President, NCE Data Communication Domain at Huawei China and Thomas Lamanauskas, Deputy Secretary General at ITU Switzerland. They were also joined by Roque Lozano, SVP, Network Infrastructure MEA at Nokia, Kazuhiro Gomi, President and CEO of NTT Research and SG Chung, Chief AI Global Officer at SK Telecom.

Away from the stage, the showcase featured a diverse range of impressive technologies from leading exhibitors, Huawei, e&, Nokia, China Telecom, Ericsson, Cisco, and Beyon among them. These industry giants presented cutting-edge solutions, highlighting next-generation 5G applications with their participation underscoring GITEX GLOBAL’s role as a key platform for exploring the future of connectivity and digital transformation.

A glimpse into a 5G-advanced powered AI future

With 5G and AI on a verge to catalyse a paradigm shift in the telecommunications landscape, Khalid Murshed Chief Technology & Information Officer of e&, one of the largest telecommunications operators in the Middle East and North Africa region, explained the transformative impact of network capabilities.

He said: “5G and 5G advanced serve as a platform for everyone to come in to innovate with applications that can drive demand for the network to be enhanced further and further.”

“We have to build a network with the capabilities and then fit in the AI applications and this is what we’re doing hand-in-hand. We’re not just building a network for the sake of technology leadership. It’s a bilateral game by all means and we are building them to enable new cases while today we have live networks and private 5G.”

Another leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, Huawei identifies several key technologies as the backbone of its solutions towards facilitating an intelligent future. 5G-Advanced (5G-A) remains vital to supporting rapid and low-latency communication – critical for building advanced applications, in addition to big, unified data, AI, and cloud computing.

AI and 5G fuelling the future of autonomous vehicles

The future of mobility and how autonomous vehicles can benefit from 5G was another highlight. Speaking in a panel, Siyuan Liu, Head of IoT Partnership & Strategy, Greater China, at China Unicom Global, said the company is accelerating its efforts into the AI and vehicle connectivity industries with 5G playing a central role.

She highlighted that 5G is vital for the growth of autonomous vehicles, reshaping society and helping make accurate decisions – all of which can enhance the efficiency of transportation and safety.

Large Language Models (LLMs) are disrupting industries all over the world and the telecommunications sector is no different. Wang Hui, President of Huawei NCE Data Communication Domain, highlighted that AI applications are being leveraged extensively in China’s autonomous vehicles and in AI health services.

Unleashing powerful innovations – superpower agent and all-electric supercar

Thousands of visitors were introduced to the most disruptive products and services powered by 5G in the most anticipated exhibition which attracted the leading tech enterprises and solution providers in telecoms, networks, and infrastructure. Attendees were not short of innovation options with game-changing partnerships and launches unveiled during the event.

e& announced a collaboration with Vodafone Business IoT to use the company’s Global SIM+ eSIM solution to provide in-vehicle connectivity and enhanced digital services for Mercedes-Benz AG drivers in the UAE. The service will be commercially available in the first half of 2025.

The company also displayed the Nissan Hyper-Force, an all-electric high-performance supercar, connected through e& UAE 5G SIM cards delivering the ultimate in-driving experience, and launched their new human-digital advisors, combining hologram technology and AI to cater to the diverse cultural nuances of Telecom customers in the UAE.

At Avaya’s stand, visitors saw how the company is creating superpower agents, powered by AI, showcasing new capabilities which can assist individuals to make scalable decisions that help businesses grow.

GITEX GLOBAL is seamlessly connecting the world’s largest network of tech events with GITEX EUROPE Berlin, GITEX ASIA Singapore, GITEX AFRICA Morocco, and GITEX Nigeria, all part of its portfolio. These events are fostering collaboration and driving innovation to shape the tech landscape of tomorrow.

