10/01/2025
Galaxy Unpacked January 2025: The Next Big Leap in Mobile AI Experiences

TechTrends

Get ready for AI that is more natural and intuitive. The next evolution of Galaxy AI is coming and it’s going to change the way you interact with the world every day. The new Galaxy S series is about to set the bar once again for mobile AI experiences now and into the future.

On January 22, Samsung Electronics will host Unpacked in San Jose. Join us as we unveil a new chapter in mobile AI — premium Galaxy innovations that bring seamless convenience into every moment of your life. The event will be streamed live on Samsung.comSamsung Newsroom and Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. EST, 6 p.m. GMT and 7 p.m. CET.

Stay tuned and make sure to visit news.samsung.com/global/ for all upcoming teasers, trailers and updates ahead of Unpacked 2025.

