G20 Forum to Spotlight Africa’s Role in Driving Future Energy Innovation

As the global energy landscape undergoes a digital transformation, Africa is positioning itself not as a follower, but as a force for innovation. Taking place in Johannesburg on November 21 at the Protea Hotel by Marriot, Balalaika Sandton, the G20 African Energy Investment Forum will convene government officials, investors and industry leaders for a high-level panel discussion on how the continent can drive energy innovation through public-private investments, while co-creating the next generation of clean, intelligent energy systems through strategic investment and digital empowerment.

The panel – Investing in Africa’s Future Energy Mix – will explore how Africa can drive energy innovation and AI adoption through public–private partnerships, ensuring the continent leads in the digital age. Speakers include Nzan Ogbe, CEO, Levene Energy; Simon Karikari, CEO, Vodacom Mozambique; Stan Pillay, Regional Carbon and Innovation Lead, Africa, Anglo American; Nick Rowley, Managing Director, Green Asset Exchange; Maxwell Msabala, Senior Manager – Nuclear New Build, Eskom Koeberg Nuclear Power Station.

The conversation will address how to expand digitalization for energy access, strengthen indigenous capacity in AI and data analytics, and develop resilient, green data center ecosystems that support digital trade and economic growth without exacerbating energy poverty. Financing innovation will be a central theme. Experts will assess how blended finance, green bonds and carbon markets can help scale clean and smart energy infrastructure across the continent. With G20 nations emphasizing sustainable investment and inclusive development, the forum provides a platform for Africa to attract global capital and shape policy frameworks that prioritize both growth and environmental responsibility.

“The G20 platform gives Africa the visibility and partnerships it needs to define its own energy future,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. “By investing in digital innovation, AI and clean technologies, we can ensure Africa is not left behind in the global transition. We can lead it, on our own terms.”

Anchored in the G20’s mission to promote inclusive growth and climate resilience, the Investing in Future Energy panel will reinforce Africa’s role as a hub of innovation and investment. The dialogue aligns closely with the G20’s broader objectives – advancing green digital infrastructure, strengthening resilient energy systems and expanding transparent carbon markets. By positioning Africa at the center of these priorities, the forum highlights how the continent’s leadership in digitalization and clean energy can accelerate sustainable growth and shape a more balanced global energy future.

Click here to register for the Forum.