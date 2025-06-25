From Smart Mines to Smart Farms: The Digital Infrastructure Connecting Zambia’s Industries

By Mwendamo Mazaba, Chief Financial Officer of Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zambia

When CAMINEX 2025 kicked off at the Showgrounds in Kitwe at the end of May, thousands of manufacturers, suppliers, buyers, and end-users of various products and services in Zambia’s mining, agricultural, and industrial sectors were in attendance. This annual expo offers an opportunity for these role-players to network, build relationships, and interact with experts and industry leaders. However, it also plays a far greater and more long-term role, highlighting the importance of connectivity and digital solutions in driving innovation, efficiency, and growth across various sectors.

With Zambia’s population exceeding 20 million and an internet penetration rate of 31.2%, equating to approximately 6.5 million internet users, connectivity remains vital in driving digital growth.

Connectivity is the backbone of the industry

The mining and agricultural sectors are key contributors to Zambia’s GDP. As a pan-African technology company with over 110,000 km of fibre network across Africa, and the dedicated connectivity partner to CAMINEX, Liquid Intelligent Technologies Zambia has seen firsthand the potential that connectivity brings to the continent – it’s an enabler that’s positioning Africa’s industries to thrive in the digital age.

Tech solutions to modern challenges

From smart mining to smart agriculture, it’s as much about digital infrastructure as it is about physical infrastructure.

Take Zambia’s mining industry, for example, where Liquid has successfully implemented several solutions. With connectivity as a foundation, these initiatives enable mining activities to be carried out with a higher degree of precision and accuracy, allowing operations in areas that were previously inaccessible. In a highly digitised sector, continuous monitoring of health and safety parameters for both the mine and its employees ensures optimal production in a safe environment. From monitoring employee movements to predictive maintenance and ore production measurements, connectivity in mining operations is no longer a nice-to-have; it’s critical for business success.

Similarly, in agriculture, the IoT ecosystem, comprising sensors, connectivity, data analytics, workflow automation platforms, and applications, is enhancing agricultural productivity to meet food demand. This boosts operational efficiency, maximises yields, and minimises wastage, thanks to real-time field data collection, data analysis, and the deployment of control mechanisms. Advanced technology, powered by high-speed connectivity, enables farmers to be more economically, socially, and environmentally sustainable.

Supporting the Zambian government’s digital ambitions

Both of these industries face global pressure – mining to increase operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact, and agriculture to scale to meet domestic food needs and drive exports. With digital infrastructure one of the five pillars of the government’s National Digital Transformation Strategy, private sector players like Liquid have a responsibility to accelerate this shift.

This can take many forms, from investing in infrastructure that enables access and inclusivity to supporting initiatives that upskill individuals and communities, creating employment opportunities.

Participating in industry events is also essential for gaining access to technology and solutions specifically designed for the mining, agricultural, and industrial sectors. These events also present an opportunity to foster industry dialogue and showcase innovation through networking, live demonstrations, and expert discussions. By giving farming and mining companies access to this technology, the way is paved for innovation and economic growth in these industries.

As technologies like AI-driven analytics, autonomous machinery, and satellite-powered precision mapping become more accessible, Zambia’s farms and mines are poised to evolve into fully connected, data-driven ecosystems, boosting productivity, reducing environmental impact, and unlocking new economic value for local communities.

The result? A connected, digitally enabled, and inclusive Zambia, for every farmer, every miner, and every entrepreneur.