Flutterwave’s Half-Year 2025 Review Highlights Profitable Progress and Strengthened Global Growth

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, has released its half-year 2025 review, showcasing strong performance marked by profitable progress, strategic growth, product innovations, payment partnerships, and global expansion.

Guided by a commitment to profitability and sustainability, the company spent its first half of 2025 laser-focused on executing a long-term plan that lays the foundation for growth that lasts. Flutterwave:

Recorded a 2x monthly margin by June 2025 compared to our 2024 average, a direct result of our laser focus on cost discipline and efficiency.

Achieved approximately 20% TPV growth in enterprise payments YoY, reflecting the impact of its strategic focus on core segments.

Secured 20 new U.S. Money Transmitter Licenses, totaling 34 direct licenses without intermediaries.

Expanded operations in Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, and Zambia, strengthening regulatory standing.

Completed the company’s first group-wide audit successfully, aligning financials with international standards.

“We’re not chasing vanity metrics. We’re building a company that outlasts the hype, that scales with discipline, and that puts African innovation at the center of the global economic map. Our half-year 2025 review was proof that we’re executing on a long-term plan,” Flutterwave Founder and CEO Olugbenga “GB” Agboola stated in his half-year review message.

Flutterwave’s first half of the year was also defined by product innovation and an increasing market depth through strategic partnerships across various sectors and regions.

Facilitated close to $1 billion in transactions between Africa and Asia, attracting major East Asian players such as Norafirst and Skyee.

Collaborated with Chapter AI to enhance social commerce for SMEs in 11 countries.

Partnered with Global Remit to expand the Send App for remittances to the UAE, UK, EU & US.

Joined forces with Circle to offer stablecoin settlement options for enterprise merchants.

These remarkable half-year 2025 performance shows that Flutterwave is closer to its next growth stage and is well-positioned to maintain its status as “Africa’s most successful fintech,” as described by African BUSINESS recently.

Read the full half 2025 review: https://flutterwave.com/us/h1-2025-report