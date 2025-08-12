Flutterwave’s Half-Year 2025 Review Highlights Profitable Progress and Strengthened Global Growth

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, has released its half-year 2025 review, showcasing strong performance marked by profitable progress, strategic growth, product innovations, payment partnerships, and global expansion.
Guided by a commitment to profitability and sustainability, the company spent its first half of 2025 laser-focused on executing a long-term plan that lays the foundation for growth that lasts. Flutterwave:
- Recorded a 2x monthly margin by June 2025 compared to our 2024 average, a direct result of our laser focus on cost discipline and efficiency.
- Achieved approximately 20% TPV growth in enterprise payments YoY, reflecting the impact of its strategic focus on core segments.
- Secured 20 new U.S. Money Transmitter Licenses, totaling 34 direct licenses without intermediaries.
- Expanded operations in Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, and Zambia, strengthening regulatory standing.
- Completed the company’s first group-wide audit successfully, aligning financials with international standards.
“We’re not chasing vanity metrics. We’re building a company that outlasts the hype, that scales with discipline, and that puts African innovation at the center of the global economic map. Our half-year 2025 review was proof that we’re executing on a long-term plan,” Flutterwave Founder and CEO Olugbenga “GB” Agboola stated in his half-year review message.
Flutterwave’s first half of the year was also defined by product innovation and an increasing market depth through strategic partnerships across various sectors and regions.
- Facilitated close to $1 billion in transactions between Africa and Asia, attracting major East Asian players such as Norafirst and Skyee.
- Collaborated with Chapter AI to enhance social commerce for SMEs in 11 countries.
- Partnered with Global Remit to expand the Send App for remittances to the UAE, UK, EU & US.
- Joined forces with Circle to offer stablecoin settlement options for enterprise merchants.
These remarkable half-year 2025 performance shows that Flutterwave is closer to its next growth stage and is well-positioned to maintain its status as “Africa’s most successful fintech,” as described by African BUSINESS recently.
Read the full half 2025 review: https://flutterwave.com/us/h1-2025-report