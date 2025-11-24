First Quantum’s Technology Drive Wins Government Support

Minister of Technology and Science, Hon. Felix Mutati, has praised First Quantum Minerals (FQM) for its strong commitment to technological advancement, noting that the company’s investment in modern mining systems positions Zambia to move decisively toward its national production target of 3 million tonnes of copper annually.

The Honourable Minister, accompanied by his Permanent Secretary Dr Brilliant Habeenzu and ZICTA Director General Eng. Collins Mbulo, were shown the technology in use at the FQM Trident operations, including fatigue management technology installed in all mobile equipment, trolley assist on haul-trucks and the rail-run conveyor, precision-drilling and autonomous drills, and data acquisition particularly drill penetration rates and fragmentation for mine-to-mill optimisation and for geotechnical, environmental and security monitoring.

The FQM Trident team led by Assistant General Manager Frederic Wouters and Mining Operations Manager Japie Vorster reiterated the importance of quality data acquisition in driving safe operations, productivity, efficiencies, reduction of GHG emissions, and environmental monitoring, if low-grade ore operations such as FQMT are to be viable and sustainable.

“What we have witnessed today at First Quantum is truly impressive,” he said. “The level of technology that has been deployed from automation to data-driven systems shows that Zambia can compete at a global scale. These investments are what will help us reach the target of producing three million tonnes of copper.”

He emphasised that technology is now the backbone of modern mining, adding: “Technology is no longer optional; it is the driver of modern mining, and it is exactly what will take us to the three-million-tonne vision. If more companies emulate what FQM is doing, Zambia will unlock its full mining potential much faster.”

First Quantum has invested heavily in advanced mining equipment, real-time monitoring platforms, automated drilling systems, predictive maintenance tools, and high-precision fleet management technologies all aimed at maximising productivity while improving operational safety and efficiency.

First Quantum Country Director Anthony Mukutuma said the company remains committed to modernising responsibly and sustainably. “Our focus is on building resilient, efficient operations that support Zambia’s long-term mining industry growth aspiration,” he said. “Investment in technology ensures we remain productive, safe, and competitive in an ever-evolving mining landscape. It is important that any latency, uptime and other challenges in connectivity impacting the effectiveness of any technology we deploy now and in the future are addressed. This is and remains an area of focus for us.’’

Hon. Mutati urged other mining companies to draw inspiration from First Quantum’s approach, emphasising that Zambia’s path to 3 million tonnes will rely not only on resource endowment but on the strategic use of technology across the mining value chain.