First Capital Bank Wins Best Mobile Banking App 2025 Award

First Capital Bank is pleased to announce that its Mobile Banking application has been conferred the ‘Best Mobile Banking App 2025 – Zambia’ award by Digital Banker Africa. This prestigious recognition is given to the most innovative and customer-centric financial institutions across the continent.

Digital Banker Africa Awards celebrate organizations that are setting new benchmarks in Africa through groundbreaking innovation, robust infrastructure, strategic development, and the smart use of pioneering technology to better serve their businesses and customers.

Speaking on the award, First Capital Bank Zambia Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Andre Potgieter said, “First Capital Bank continues to invest in technology so that our customers can enjoy innovative banking products and services at their convenience. This award is a direct result of the Bank’s commitment to understanding our diverse customers’ needs and developing solutions that fit into their modern and

evolving lifestyles. We would like to thank our customers for supporting our product and service offering”.

“First Capital Bank’s recognition by the Digital Banker Africa confirms that we are on the right track to providing our valued customers a seamless, secure, and user-friendly mobile banking experience. Some of the key features of the App like bulk payment uploads, scheduling of payments and card management model have made banking easier and more convenient than ever”, Mr. Potgieter added.

The First Capital Bank Mobile App offers an easy-to-navigate experience for both individual and business customers. Its strong security framework further ensures peace of mind, allowing you to manage your finances simply and securely.

This award from Digital Banker Africa further solidifies First Capital Bank’s position as a frontrunner in the exciting world of digital banking.

First Capital Bank which started operating in Zambia in 2013 is a subsidiary of FMBcapital Holdings PLC that operates in the SADC region in Botswana, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. The Bank has 51% local ownership and a strong local management team with a long-term commitment to operating in Zambia.