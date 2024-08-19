Eutelsat and Bayobab Forge Partnership to Boost Connectivity Across Africa with LEO Satellites

Eutelsat Group and Bayobab, a subsidiary of MTN Group, have entered into a multi-year agreement to use Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) capacity from Eutelsat’s OneWeb constellation. This collaboration aims to meet enterprises’ growing connectivity demands and support cellular backhaul infrastructure, providing reliable and high-performance network solutions across Africa.

Leveraging Advanced Satellite Solutions for Africa’s Connectivity Needs

Bayobab, a leading provider of digital infrastructure services in Africa, will harness the capabilities of Eutelsat’s OneWeb constellation to offer fixed connectivity services across the continent. Similarly, this innovative approach will significantly improve coverage, especially in rural and underserved areas, by delivering high-quality connectivity with reduced latency. Furthermore, the comprehensive roll-out plan is set to be completed by December 2024, with services already being operational in four African countries.

Driving Digital Inclusion through Strategic Partnerships

Cyril Dujardin, Co-President of the Eutelsat Group Connectivity Business Unit, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are proud to count Bayobab and the broader MTN Group among Africa’s early adopters of the Eutelsat/OneWeb LEO constellation. In addition, this partnership underscores the commitment of both Eutelsat and Bayobab to drive digital inclusion and highlights the unique benefits of low-latency LEO satellite technology in achieving this goal.”

Frédéric Schepens, Chief Executive Officer of Bayobab, echoed this sentiment, emphasising the company’s dedication to technological advancement and digital empowerment across Africa. “At Bayobab, we are passionate about leading the way in utilising technology to empower people and businesses across Africa. Our partnership with Eutelsat and integrating of OneWeb’s LEO satellite services into our solutions are testaments to this commitment. Therefore, this collaboration brings cutting-edge digital connectivity to even the most remote corners of the continent and reaffirms our promise of ‘Connecting Africa’—a promise rooted in partnership and driven by a vision of a digitally inclusive future,” Schepens noted.

Bridging the Digital Divide in Africa

The alliance between Eutelsat and Bayobab represents a significant advancement in efforts to bridge the digital divide in Africa. Thus, deploying LEO satellite technology will enable the delivery of enhanced connectivity solutions, empowering communities and fostering economic growth across the continent. In addition, this partnership will play a crucial role in expanding access to reliable, high-speed internet, advancing digital inclusion, and supporting sustainable development across Africa.

As the roll-out continues, the impact of this partnership will be closely watched, with the potential to transform the digital landscape of Africa and set a new standard for connectivity on the continent. Through this strategic collaboration, Eutelsat and Bayobab are paving the way for a future where even the most remote regions of Africa can access the digital world, unlocking new opportunities for innovation, education, and economic progress.

Source: Space In Africa