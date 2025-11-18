Ericsson Strengthens Presence in Africa With New Office in Zambia

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has inaugurated its new office in Lusaka, Zambia, marking a significant step towards enhancing its local and regional presence and supporting Zambia’s National Digital Transformation Strategy 2023 – 2027.

The opening ceremony was attended by His Excellency Felix Mutati, Minister of Science & Technology in Zambia; His Excellency Johan Hallenborg, Swedish Ambassador to Zambia; Alain Maupin, Vice President and Head of Ericsson East and North Africa, , and other notable guests.

The new office strengthens Ericsson’s engagement with customers and partners in Zambia, supporting their digital journey through continuous collaboration, providing them with the latest technological advancements, and enhancing local talent development. Ericsson also aims to broaden its operational presence by providing its state-of-the-art products and solutions that drive national technological growth and digital inclusion.

His Excellency Felix Mutati, Minister of Technology and Science in Zambia, says: “Ericsson’s strengthened presence in Zambia marks an important step as we continue advancing our national digital transformation agenda. This development supports our efforts to expand connectivity, empower innovation, and ensure that digital technologies contribute to a more inclusive and sustainable future for all Zambians.”

His Excellency Johan Hallenborg, Swedish Ambassador to Zambia, says:

“Sweden and Zambia share a strong partnership built on innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth. Ericsson’s new office is a testament to the enduring collaboration between our nations, enabling technology to act as a bridge for opportunity and development. This milestone reflects our shared ambition to leverage digitalization as a driver for economic growth and social progress.”

Alain Maupin, Vice President and Head of Ericsson East and North Africa, at Ericsson Europe, Middle East and Africa, says: “Establishing a new office in Lusaka reinforces our long-term commitment to Zambia and our ambition to advance digital inclusion across Africa in line with our #AfricaInMotion vision. This presence enables us to collaborate more closely with our partners, customers, and stakeholders, ensuring that our solutions continue to deliver high-performing, energy-efficient networks that meet national connectivity goals.”

Ericsson has been present in Zambia for nearly 20 years, supporting the development of the country’s telecommunications sector and enabling operators to expand mobile connectivity and digital services.