Emirates Launches Fully Digital Emirates Courier Express, Promising To Treat Parcels Like Passengers

Backed by almost four decades’ experience in keeping goods and people moving all over the world, Emirates has launched Emirates Courier Express, an end-to-end delivery solution that is set to redefine the express delivery experience. No

To ensure Emirates Courier Express addressed industry-wide challenges, Emirates worked with various global customers to pilot and finesse the product, with the goal to make it as fast, reliable and flexible as possible, before launching to market. Over the last year, Emirates Courier Express transported several thousands of packages from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, South Africa and the UK. The average delivery time is less than 48 hours. Now, Emirates Courier Express is open for business, for businesses.

Badr Abbas, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo said, “Emirates Courier Express is an evolution in how we move goods across the globe, at speed and at scale. Building on our world-class and well-established infrastructure, and reimagining traditional logistics processes where necessary, this innovative solution does not just meet the Emirates Gold Standard of reliability and excellence but sets a new benchmark for what’s possible. This is only the beginning of our vision to continuously innovate and lead the charge in the express delivery sector.”

Traditionally, cross-border delivery is managed via a global hub-and-spoke model, with a package making multiple stops before arriving at its end destination. Emirates Courier Express has broken this mould. Just like passengers, packages will travel from origin to destination directly, leveraging the breadth of Emirates’ vast global network and near-unparalleled flight frequencies. This approach significantly reduces time in transit, reduces package handling and offers Emirates Courier Express customers’ a competitive edge in getting their goods to end users. Direct connectivity is matched with different service levels, ranging from next day urgent delivery to a two-day Premium service, along with a pipeline of innovative new products.

At launch, Emirates Courier Express will be active and available in seven markets, however the potential network growth is unlimited: wherever Emirates flies, Emirates Courier Express can deliver. Expansion to additional markets is already in the works.

Harnessing the fleet of the world’s largest international airline, Emirates Courier Express has access to over 250 all widebody passenger and freighter aircraft to move packages worldwide. Complemented by a trusted, reliable and integrated cross border network of partners to manage the customs clearance and first and last mile transportation, the solution delivers door-to-door. This integration into the airline’s existing infrastructure allows Emirates Courier Express to handle volume fluctuations from seasonal spikes while maintaining cost stability, ultimately empowering customers to plan and budget with confidence.

This seamless integration also enables Emirates Courier Express to provide bespoke and tailored solutions, whether transporting fashion and mobile phones or the most critical medical equipment. A team of dedicated specialists provide niche segment solutions, facilitated by the airline’s extensive freight and logistics infrastructure, including cool chain capacity, allowing the transportation of specialist or sensitive products from launch.

Prioritising ease of business, Emirates Courier Express’ is entirely digital, with a purpose-built tech platform integrating directly into customer software and supports additional bespoke shipping solutions. Advanced tracking systems, real-time updates, and seamless integration, ensures complete efficiency, reliability, quality, and transparency from collection to delivery across the world.

Dennis Lister, Senior Vice President of Product and Innovation, Emirates SkyCargo said, “Emirates Courier Express is the result of challenging the status quo. Along with the industry, we watched the increasing volumes of cross border shipping and challenged ourselves to find a better way to transport these goods faster and more efficiently. The new product launch reflects our ongoing commitment to push the boundaries to introduce innovations which drive real impact and ensure our customers always have access to the fastest, most reliable and cost-effective solutions available.”

To find out how Emirates Courier Express could redefine your approach to international delivery, visit our website.