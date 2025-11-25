25 November 2025
Broadband / Gadgets & Apps / Newsfeed / Press Release

Emirates Group Collaborates With OpenAI to Accelerate AI Adoption and Innovation

Techtrends Zambiaby Techtrends Zambia

Emirates and OpenAI have entered into a strategic collaboration to advance AI adoption and innovation across the airline. The collaboration will entail enterprise-wide deployment of ChatGPT Enterprise, supported by tailored AI literacy programmes, technical exploration, and executive strategic alignment designed to embed AI capabilities across the organisation.

Ali Serdar Yakut, Executive Vice President IT said: “We see enormous potential for AI technology to support our business requirements, helping us tackle complex commercial challenges, strengthening our operations, and enhancing the customer experience. Closely working with OpenAI will make our technology investments both strategic and scalable, enabling us to deliver enhanced value to our employees and customers, fundamentally changing how we innovate, deliver value, and maintain our competitive edge in the industry.”

Rod Solaimani, Regional Director, MENA & Central Asia at OpenAI said: “Emirates Group has laid out a bold vision for how AI can transform the future of aviation. With this collaboration, we’re proud to help them bring that vision to life – embedding intelligence across their operations, empowering teams with powerful new tools, and reimagining the travel experience for millions of customers.”

As part of their work together, Emirates and OpenAI will explore opportunities to introduce practical use cases, develop an internal AI champion network, and establish an AI Centre of Excellence.

This collaboration will identify key areas for enhancing and expanding AI capabilities across the organisation, covering critical skills, processes and technology needed to power Emirates into the next era.

Emirates stands to gain early access to cutting-edge AI research and emerging breakthroughs, as well as collaboration on government-led innovation projects and accelerators.

Additionally, Emirates and OpenAI will jointly run dedicated leadership sessions to explore practical applications, build sponsorship and advocacy for AI initiatives, and provide leaders with visibility into OpenAI’s product roadmap for long-term planning.

OpenAI and Emirates technology teams will also work closely together to optimise integrating OpenAI’s models to establish rapid prototyping and deployment best practices and provide sandbox environments to accelerate experimentation across various use cases powered by generative AI.

Emirates is committed to using technology and innovation to lead the way in aviation. The airline’s approach aims to create practical and scalable solutions that benefit travellers, communities, the wider industry, and all its brands and businesses.

Techtrends Zambia

View all posts by Techtrends Zambia →

You might also like

Ecobank announces the 11 Ecobank Fintech Challenge finalists

A Recap Of Last Week’s Technology Trends

How Smart Cities Can Drive Zambia’s Economic Growth

Airtel Zambia expands its footprint and opens another 7 new shops in 5 Provinces

MTN Zambia Launches MTN UNIK At An Unforgettable “Wonderland Experience” 

Airtel Money receives award for customs service from Zambia Revenue Authority

Welcome to the terabyte, with love from MTN

Liquid Telecom completes acquisition of CEC Liquid Telecom Zambia

RTSA emergency line goes live on WhatsApp

Zamtel launches school fees promotion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *