Elections Must Not Have Internet Shutdowns

The internet is a necessary part of democratic processes, especially during elections. It facilitates access to vital information, political discourse, and enables voters to make educated decisions. Uninformed voting and stunted political conversations occur with internet shutdowns.

The rationale and timing of shutdowns highlight the fear of free democratic engagement by governments. States jeapordize rights to freedom of expression and public participation guaranteed by the African Charter (ACHPR, 2024). In particular, the Freedom Online Coalition (2023) argues that the information and civic discourse internet shutdowns disrupt access to vital information, calculations, and civic discourse necessary to make political changes.

The credibility of elections is significantly impacted by shutdowns. With government-controlled narratives dominating the information space, observers and journalists are blindfolded and incapacitated from carrying out their mandate to expose electoral irregularities and disseminate true information. In the 2016 election, a total internet blackout imposed by the Republic of the Congo prevented the real-time reporting and democratic scrutiny of results (ACE Project). As a ‘measure’ that harms multiple rights while fueling distrust towards democratic processes, Access Now describes shutdowns as ‘inherently disproportionate’ (Access Now Handbook).

The implications transcend the realm of politics. Economic losses during shutdowns balloon, and essential service disruptions occur. Insecurity caused by unverified rumors and civil unrest may become embedded during shutdowns. As a disproportionate response, shutdowns create long-lasting consequences, even after the restoration of services.

To protect democracy, states must enact a no shutdowns policy during elections, enforce stronger legal frameworks, impose legal obligations of transparency and accountability from telecoms, and collaborate with civil society to monitor shutdowns. Citizens, monitors, and the global community should be proactive in countering these efforts.

Elections cannot be free, fair, and credible under a digital blackout. Ensuring the internet remains operational is a matter of democracy and must be upheld as a legal and moral obligation.