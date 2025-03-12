EFTCorp recognised for ‘Outstanding Contribution to Fintech Enablement’ at the 15th Africa Bank 4.0 Summit in Ghana

EFT Corporation (EFTCorp), a trusted partner in modern banking, was honoured with the ‘Outstanding Contribution to Fintech Enablement’ award at the 15th Africa Bank 4.0 Summit – West Africa, held in Accra, Ghana, on 26-27 February 2025. The award recognises EFTCorp’s role in advancing fintech innovation and expanding financial inclusion across Africa by providing cutting-edge payment solutions and infrastructure for banks and financial institutions.

As a lead sponsor of the summit, EFTCorp actively contributed to key discussions around West Africa’s digital banking evolution, tackling issues such as interoperability, open banking, and the role of fintech in bridging financial gaps. The company’s commitment to innovation was highlighted in various panel discussions and presentations, including:

Carlin Wicomb, Chief Sales Officer, who delivered a presentation on Empowering Banks through Fintech Collaboration: Unlocking Innovation in Payments and Merchant Services.

Catherine Korsten, Chief Commercial Officer, who moderated a panel on Securing the Future: Biometric Authentication in West Africa’s Digital Transformation.

Farai Tigere, Managing Director for Zimbabwe, who joined a panel on Beyond Mobile Money: Building a Broader Financial Inclusion Strategy for West Africa.

Carlyn Commey, Regional Head of Business Development for West Africa, who contributed to a discussion on Supercharging West Africa’s Economy: The Real-Time Payments Revolution.

EFTCorp’s commitment to West Africa’s digital finance evolution

Receiving the ‘Outstanding Contribution to Fintech Enablement’ award reinforces EFTCorp’s role in West Africa’s payments modernisation journey. The region has seen a surge in neobanks, mobile money adoption, and real-time payments – the company’s solutions have been instrumental in helping financial institutions modernise their operations while ensuring secure, efficient, and scalable payment infrastructure.

Carlyn Commey, who represented EFTCorp at the awards ceremony, emphasised the company’s dedication to financial inclusion in the region. “This recognition is a testament to our commitment to supporting banks and fintechs with innovative, tailored solutions that drive financial access and economic growth. West Africa is a priority growth region for EFTCorp, and we are excited to continue working alongside local partners to build a more inclusive and resilient financial ecosystem.”

Expanding EFTCorp’s footprint in emerging markets

With West Africa’s fintech market projected to grow significantly in the coming years, EFTCorp is expanding its presence to support banks and fintechs with modern payment solutions. The rise of regulatory sandboxes, digital identity initiatives, and mobile-first financial services across the region presents vast opportunities for financial institutions to scale. Through its expertise in API-driven payment processing, mobile money interoperability, and secure transaction platforms, EFTCorp is solidifying its role as a leading fintech enabler on the continent.

“Our goal is to bridge the gap between legacy banking infrastructure and next-generation payment solutions,” says Commey. “By working closely with banks, regulators, and fintechs, we ensure that our technology meets market needs while driving seamless financial services for businesses and consumers alike.”

As West Africa accelerates its digital banking transformation, EFTCorp remains a key player in shaping the region’s payments landscape.