EFT Corporation appoints Adri Führi as Group Chief Financial Officer

EFT Corporation, a leading payment solutions provider operating across African markets, today announced the appointment of Adri Führi as Group Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Führi brings over 25 years of financial services expertise to her new role, including 11 years as a CFO across multiple organisations. A qualified chartered accountant, she joins EFT Corporation from e4, where she played a pivotal role in scaling and strengthening the organisation during a period of significant growth.

Führi’s career spans banking, financial services, insurance and technology sectors. She spent over 12 years at Standard Bank South Africa (SBSA), where she gained valuable experience across African markets and developed expertise in technically complex business areas. Her diverse background includes senior CFO roles in both multinational and private equity-backed businesses.

“I’m thrilled to join EFT Corporation at such an exciting phase of the Group’s growth journey,” said Führi. “The payments industry offers tremendous opportunities, particularly across African markets, and I look forward to contributing my experience to support EFT Corporation’s strategic expansion while building strong, collaborative teams.”

In her role as Group CFO, Führi will focus on financial optimisation, operational efficiency and strategic growth initiatives. Her immediate priorities include gaining deep insights into EFT Corporations’s business operations, enhancing finance processes, and ensuring alignment between financial strategy and the Group’s broader expansion goals across markets, including Ethiopia and Kenya.

Führi’s leadership philosophy centres on collaboration and diversity of perspectives. Experienced in leadership coaching, she brings a coaching-oriented approach to team development, with a particular passion for advancing STEM skills for girls and women in technology.

“Adri brings exactly the kind of strategic financial leadership we need as we scale our operations and product offerings,” said Group Managing Director Mike Smits. “Her proven track record in high-growth environments, combined with her deep understanding of African markets and fintech dynamics, makes her an invaluable addition to our executive team.”