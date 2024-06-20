Driving Digital Transformation: Insights from Sarah Luyele Njamu

Techtrends: Can you share your journey with Compu-Connect Education and what inspired you to venture into IT consulting and digital transformation?

Sarah: I embarked on my professional journey as a mathematics teacher in Kitwe, Zambia back in 1998. The classroom was my domain, where I honed my skills in imparting knowledge to eager minds. In 2000, I made a pivotal move to Botswana, where I continued nurturing young intellects, teaching mathematics at a private high school. However, life had more in store for me. A turning point came when I transitioned into the realm of higher education as a lecturer. It was here, among tertiary students, that my fascination with technology began to bloom. I found myself not only teaching math but also delving into the world of computer skills, igniting a passion that would shape my future endeavors. After completing my MBA, I felt the urge to explore new horizons. South Africa beckoned with its opportunities, and I seized them eagerly, securing a position as a software sales consultant. Little did I know that this role would sow the seeds of an entrepreneurial vision within me. In 2008, fueled by ambition and a desire for impact, I took the leap and founded Compu-Connect Education as part of C-Connect Africa Consulting and Training, a venture I co-founded. Initially focusing on educational software, our journey took an unexpected turn with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic acted as a catalyst, propelling our growth as the demand for digital solutions skyrocketed. Recognizing the need to adapt, we incorporated advanced technologies like Robotic Process Automation and Artificial Intelligence into our arsenal. Thus, Compu-Connect Education evolved into a leading technology firm driving digital transformation across the African continent. Today, I take pride in our achievements. Compu-Connect Education stands as a beacon of innovation, attracting clients from both the public and private sectors. Headquartered in South Africa with offices in Lusaka, our company remains proudly 100% woman-owned. Our mission is clear: to provide comprehensive support for digital transformation across Africa. By collaborating with clients throughout the value chain, we ensure sustainability, accountability, relevance, and engagement. Our goal is to empower organizations by developing their workforce and harnessing smart technologies to enhance efficiency, delivering tangible benefits in a cost-effective manner.

Techtrends: How do you see Artificial Intelligence transforming businesses in Zambia, and what specific industries do you think will benefit the most?

Sarah: As we consider the influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on Zambian businesses, it’s clear that we’re on the brink of significant change. AI has the potential to reshape how we operate across various industries, bringing with it newfound efficiencies and opportunities. Looking at specific sectors, agriculture, healthcare, and finance emerge as areas primed for transformation. In agriculture, AI can help farmers boost crop yields, manage risks, and improve supply chain logistics. Given Zambia’s strong agricultural tradition, integrating AI could lead to more sustainable practices and increased prosperity for farmers. Similarly, in healthcare, AI offers solutions for diagnosing illnesses, optimizing treatments, and improving overall healthcare delivery. By leveraging AI-driven analytics and predictive tools, healthcare providers can enhance patient care while also reducing costs. In the finance sector, AI has the potential to streamline processes, detect fraudulent activities, and offer personalized services. With Zambia’s growing fintech landscape, embracing AI could drive innovation and empower consumers. In essence, AI stands to revolutionize Zambian businesses across various sectors. By embracing these technological advancements, we can pave the way for a more prosperous future, marked by no efficiency, innovation, and inclusive growth

Techtrends: Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is a significant part of your services. Can you elaborate on some successful implementations of RPA by Compu-Connect Education and their impact on clients’ operations?

Sarah: Compu-Connect Education has revolutionized its clients’ operations by driving efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing the quality of services across various functional areas. Enhancing Financial Operations (RPA) bots have been instrumental in automating finance and accounting tasks such as invoice processing, payment reconciliations, and budget forecasting. This has improved accuracy, reduced processing times, and provided better financial visibility for clients, enabling them to make data-driven decisions more efficiently. Compu-Connect Education has leveraged RPA to streamline HR processes such as employee onboarding, payroll processing, and performance management. By automating routine tasks, HR teams have been able to focus on strategic initiatives like talent development and organizational culture enhancement, leading to higher employee satisfaction and retention. Customized Learning Experience: AI and intelligent automations has been utilized to personalize the learning experience for students by analyzing their behavior, preferences, and performance data. This enables Compu-Connect Education to deliver tailored content, adaptive learning paths, and targeted interventions, resulting in improved learning outcomes and engagement rates. Cybersecurity Challenges: In the age of digital transformation, cybersecurity is crucial. What are the biggest cybersecurity challenges businesses face today, and how does Compu-Connect Education help address them? In the ever-evolving landscape of digital transformation, cybersecurity stands as a paramount concern for businesses worldwide. The rapid adoption of technology brings with it a multitude of challenges that can leave organizations vulnerable to cyber threats. Some of the biggest cybersecurity challenges facing businesses today include:

Sophisticated Cyber Threats: As technology advances, so do the tactics of cybercriminals. Businesses must contend with increasingly sophisticated cyber threats such as ransomware, phishing attacks, and zero-day exploits. Data Privacy and Compliance: With regulations like GDPR and CCPA, businesses face mounting pressure to ensure the protection of customer data and comply with strict privacy regulations. Failure to do so can result in hefty fines and damage to reputation. Cloud Security Risks: The shift to cloud computing introduces new security risks, including misconfigurations, data breaches, and unauthorized access to cloud resources. Insider Threats: Employees, intentionally or unintentionally, pose a significant cybersecurity risk to businesses. Insider threats can range from negligent handling of sensitive data to malicious insider attacks. Supply Chain Vulnerabilities: Businesses are interconnected through complex supply chains, making them susceptible to cyber attacks targeting third-party vendors and suppliers.

Compu-Connect understands the gravity of these challenges and is committed to helping businesses safeguard their digital assets through comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. Here’s how Compu-Connect addresses these challenges:

Advanced Threat Detection: Compu-Connect employs cutting-edge threat detection technologies to identify and mitigate sophisticated cyber threats in real-time, ensuring proactive defense against evolving attack vectors. Compliance Assistance: Compu-Connect offers compliance consulting services to help businesses navigate the complexities of regulatory requirements, ensuring adherence to data privacy laws and industry standards. Cloud Security Expertise: With extensive expertise in cloud security, Compu-Connect assists businesses in implementing robust security measures to protect cloud environments, including secure configuration management and continuous monitoring. Employee Training and Awareness: Compu-Connect provides comprehensive cybersecurity training programs to educate employees about cybersecurity best practices and raise awareness about the risks posed by insider threats. Supply Chain Risk Management: Compu-Connect conducts thorough risk assessments of supply chain partners and implements measures to mitigate supply chain vulnerabilities, ensuring end-to-end security across the business ecosystem.

Techtrends: The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is a hot topic. How is Compu-Connect Education contributing to developing talent and skills necessary for 4IR in Zambia?

Sarah: At Compu-Connect Education, our mission revolves around empowering individuals to thrive in the dynamic landscape of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR). We recognize that the evolving technological landscape demands a workforce equipped with diverse talents and skills. Hence, we’ve meticulously crafted training programs and development opportunities aimed at nurturing and honing the capabilities necessary for success in the 4IR era, specifically tailored for Zambia’s context and Africa at large. Our approach is comprehensive and multifaceted. We offer a spectrum of training initiatives spanning various disciplines, ensuring that individuals can enhance their skills and knowledge across the board. From foundational leadership and soft skills training to globally recognized professional certifications, our repertoire is designed to cater to a wide array of aspirations and career trajectories. Whether one is aiming to master agile project management methodologies or delving deep into the realms of artificial intelligence and data analysis, or just pioneering innovative digital solutions in education, our diverse range of programs are primed to support the workforce in Africa towards excellence. We understand that success in the 4IR landscape requires a combination of technical prowess and adaptability, which is why our offerings are meticulously curated to foster holistic growth, both personally and professionally. At Compu-Connect Education, we’re not just preparing individuals for the future; we’re empowering them to shape it. Our commitment to providing unparalleled learning experiences underscores our dedication to facilitating sustainable growth and innovation in Zambia and beyond.

Techtrends: As the host of the upcoming Future of AI Global Summit & Expo, what key themes and topics do you hope to address, and what outcomes are you expecting from this event?