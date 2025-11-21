Dot Com Zambia to Launch Historic Public Offering, Marking Major Milestone for Local Tech Sector

Dot Com Zambia PLC is gearing up to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) following regulatory approval, an important moment not just for the company, but for Zambia’s capital markets and the nation’s growing tech ecosystem.



This IPO stands out for several reasons: it will be the first IPO on the market since 2020, the first listing on the Alt-M Market, the LuSE tier designed for high-growth MSMEs, and notably, the first time a wholly Zambian-owned technology company is offering shares to the public. For many in the industry, this signals a powerful shift toward homegrown innovation taking centre stage on Zambia’s financial landscape.



Founded in 2006 as a small e-commerce venture, Dot Com Zambia has steadily evolved into one of the country’s leading technology firms. Today, it operates Zambia’s largest electronic tolling (eTolls) platform and delivers a range of digital solutions, including payments, mobility systems, and business-intelligence tools that support institutions and users nationwide.



In announcing the upcoming offering, Dot Com Zambia extended an invitation to employees, clients, cooperatives, village banking groups, corporates, institutions, and Zambians in the diaspora to take part in this milestone. The company emphasises that this listing is more than a financial step, it’s a moment of pride for local innovation and a chance for Zambians to invest in a business built on local talent and solutions.



More details and the full prospectus are available at www.dotcomzambia.com.