Dot Com Zambia Set to Make History with IPO on LuSE Alternative Market

Dot Com Zambia is poised to make history as the first wholly owned Zambian technology company to pursue a public listing on the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) Alternative Market. The company has secured Board and Shareholder approval to proceed with its Initial Public Offer (IPO), pending final regulatory clearances.

The move marks a groundbreaking moment for both Zambia’s capital markets and the nation’s technology ecosystem. Founded by entrepreneur Mawano Kambeu, Dot Com Zambia has grown from a bold idea into one of the country’s leading tech firms. Its journey gained traction in 2015 when it attracted institutional backing from Kukula Fund and eVentures Africa. Nearly a decade later, both investors completed a successful exit in 2024, with several original investors retaining their shares, signaling confidence in the company’s long-term potential.

Dot Com Zambia specializes in ICT solutions that drive efficiency in revenue collection systems and business intelligence for both public and private sectors. As part of its IPO strategy, the company intends to encourage strong retail investor participation, giving ordinary Zambians an opportunity to share in the value they have helped create.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Nicholas Kabaso, CEO of the Lusaka Securities Exchange, congratulated the Board and Shareholders of Dot Com Zambia for taking this bold step: “The possible IPO of Dot Com Zambia on the LuSE Alternative Market is both welcome and exciting. It comes at a time when the market is hungry for assets. This has been observed in the current situation where we have noted that it’s been a buyer’s market. This is an opportune moment for listings. We also hope the Government will consider further incentives, such as tax relief for companies that take this strategic step to list, thereby deepening Zambian ownership of such enterprises. Clearly, the opportunity is immense, and this is just the beginning!”