Digital Government Africa 2025: A United Push for Citizen-Centric Digital Transformation

Digital Government Africa (DGA) 2025 has ushered the beginning of cross collaboration of some African governments, private industry, and citizens within the globe. Under the Official Patronage of Mr Hakainde Hichilema, the President of the Republic of Zambia and coordinated by SMART Zambia led by Percy Chinyama, National Coordinator E-Government, the summit aims to provide assistance for the cross disparties of digitization over the nations, countries and continents.

The Ministerial hosts include Hon Jacob Jack Mwiimbu (MP) – Minister of Home Affairs & Internal Security, Hon Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane (MP) – Minister of Finance & National Planning, Hon Felix C Mutati (MP), Minister of Technology & Science , SMART Zambia.

In his speech, President Hichilema addressed the potential digitalization has to provide new economic avenues for citizens, and the importance of ensuring that all citizens benefit. He points out that for real progress to be made, digitalization efforts should be people-centered, and that the technology, infrastructure and systems must address the needs and desires of the citizens.

Hon. Felix Mutati, Minister of Technology and Science, pointed out the historical divides in Zambia’s digitization and the need to push connectivity and services to the remotest of people. His vision includes the roll-out of Smart Villages, receiving expanded broadband digitization of infrastructure.

Percy Chinyama, National Coordinator of SMART Zambia, called for a bold vision of inter-country digitization, the alignment of policies, and the cross digitization of services to be accessible to all Africans.

Government Chief Technical Officer Kasali Musenge emphasized the importance of cooperative citizen-driven initiatives and projects. She stated that public-private collaborations should not be seen as optional. Innovations that incorporate investment and institutional development are the bedrock of any partnerships.

The primary themes of DGA 2025 are reflective of the core vision. The summit centers on themes such as trusted digital IDs, public e-government services and cloud infrastructure, cyber security, and electronic and digital payment systems. These are all fundamental constituents that ensure the provision of efficient and inclusive government services. Digital Government Africa 2025

The initiative, Digital Government Africa 2025, is more than an event. It is a call to action. Africa is on the cusp of transformational technological changes that will put digital power in the hands of every citizen. It is the unifying collaboration of all stakeholders that will achieve this.

(Image Credit: Ministry of Technology & Science – Zambia)