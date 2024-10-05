Customer Service Week: Airtel restates commitment to Excellence in Customer Experience 

Airtel, a leading telecommunications provider, is celebrating Customer Service Week with a renewed commitment to delivering exceptional customer experience. The weeklong annual celebration highlights Airtel’s dedication to recognizing and appreciating its customers, who are at the heart of the company’s operations.

Speaking at the launch of Customer Service Week, during a groupwide Employee Townhall, Airtel Africa CEO, Sunil Taldar, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to providing superior experience and enhancing the customer journey across all touchpoints.

“At Airtel, our customers are at the heart of everything we do; they are the reason we exist. Our commitment to delivering excellence in customer experience is unwavering, and we continue to invest in innovative solutions and dedicated teams to meet and exceed customer expectations,” said Mr. Taldar.

During the Week, all employees across the functions are encouraged to go out in the field to engage with our customers to understand their expectations and engage with the customer-facing teams to know how best to support them to serve the customers.

Key Initiatives for Customer Service Excellence:

Enhanced Digital Platforms: Airtel continues to upgrade its digital platforms, making it easier for customers to access services, resolve issues, and provide feedback. 24/7 Customer Support: The company has strengthened its customer service team, providing round-the-clock support through multiple channels, including phone, chat, and social media. Personalized Customer Engagement: Airtel is leveraging data and analytics to offer personalized solutions, ensuring each customer’s needs are met promptly and effectively. Customer Feedback Integration: The company actively listens to customer feedback and incorporates suggestions into service improvements, reinforcing its customer-first approach.

“Our goal is to be the most customer-centric telecommunications company, where every interaction leaves our customers delighted and valued. This Customer Service Week is not just about celebrating our customers but also about recommitting ourselves to the highest standards of service excellence,” the CEO added.

As Airtel continues to drive innovation and expand its offerings, the company remains focused on building lasting relationships with its over 160m customers in its 14 markets in Africa, ensuring they remain at the core of its strategic decisions.