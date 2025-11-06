Chaopena on DStv and GOtv!

MultiChoice Zambia, a CANAL+ company, is thrilled to announce the official commencement of the Chaopena campaign, which will give DStv and GOtv Zambia active decoder customers across Zambia access to premium channels from the 7th to the 9th of November 2025. Customers on all packages will enjoy a taste of top-tier entertainment — with no upgrade or extra payment required.

“The Chaopena promotion is our way of showing a little extra appreciation to our customers,” says MultiChoice Zambia Managing Director, Leah Kooma. “We want every household to experience the best of DStv and GOtv, from blockbuster movies and kid’s content to world-class sports and local storytelling.”

The additional channels will be available for viewing from 12:01AM CAT on Friday, 7 November to 23:59 PM CAT on Sunday, 9 November 2025. This unlocked weekend doesn’t apply to streaming. Whether you’re craving edge-of-your-seat drama, world-class sports, or family-friendly fun, Chaopena unlocks a treasure trove of content for all qualifying subscribers that will cater for the whole family.

Let your living room become a cinema, a stadium, a classroom, and a stage. Let stories spark conversations, laughter echo through hallways, and families gather around the glow of something truly special.

Channels not showing? No problem. Simply rescan your decoder to ensure your access to a full bouquet of top-tier entertainment this weekend. Because when Chaopena happens, the magic begins.