CFAO Mobility Zambia Future-Proofs Operations with Paratus Managed IT Services

In the current business environment, managing IT infrastructure internally presents several challenges including inconsistent power supply, exchange rate fluctuations and the need for continuous system availability. For many organisations, the question remains whether maintaining on-site servers, backup power systems, cooling infrastructure and ongoing maintenance is sustainable or aligned with their core operations.

For CFAO Mobility Zambia, a leader in the automotive sector, the answer was clear. Instead of investing further in aging on-premises infrastructure, which is also vulnerable to obsolescence, the company turned to its long-standing partner, Paratus Zambia, for a fully managed, secure and scalable IT solution.

CFAO Mobility Zambia’s collaboration with Paratus began with connectivity services and has since expanded into a comprehensive Data Center and cloud partnership. Since 2021, Paratus Zambia’s Tier III Designed Data Centre has hosted CFAO Mobility Zambia’s IT systems through a locally managed cloud solution, ensuring enhanced security, reliability and operational efficiency.

As a result, CFAO Mobility Zambia has reduced IT complexity and costs by eliminating the need for on-premises infrastructure, improved scalability and uptime through enterprise-grade Data Centre solutions and refocused internal resources on core business growth without the burden of IT maintenance overhead.

Country Automotive CEO at CFAO Mobility Zambia, Mr Dino Bianchi, emphasised the impact of this partnership: “Partnering with Paratus has given us the security, scalability and operational efficiency we need to run our business with confidence. The Paratus seamless integration and managed services have significantly reduced our IT overhead while enhancing our ability to adapt in a dynamic market.”

Assistant IT Manager at CFAO Zambia, Annos Jaulani, added: “We chose Paratus for its industry-leading Data Center security and reliability. With their fully managed cloud and colocation services, we’ve optimised our infrastructure while ensuring uninterrupted performance and this is key to our digital transformation.”

Country Manager of Paratus Zambia, Marius van Vuuren highlighted the strategic value of the collaboration: “CFAO Mobility Zambia is a prime example of how businesses can thrive by aligning IT strategy with the right technology partner. We’ve simplified their infrastructure, optimised costs and future-proofed their operations, empowering them to focus on their growth.”