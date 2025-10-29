Cassava Technologies Signs Strategic Partnership with STANLIB

Cassava Technologies (www.CassavaTechnologies.com), a pan-African technology group, today announced a strategic investment by STANLIB Infrastructure Investments to accelerate the rapid expansion of Africa Data Centres’ footprint in South Africa.

The strategic partnership will allow Africa Data Centres to cater to the growing demand for digital infrastructure in the country. The investment will drive the expansion and development of AI-ready data centres at Africa Data Centres campuses in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Hardy Pemhiwa, President & Group CEO of Cassava Technologies, said, “Partnering with STANLIB strengthens our South African operations and validates the robust foundation we’ve built. It provides us the scale required to serve major hyperscalers and enterprises as they rapidly increase their demand for secure, high-capacity connectivity and cloud services across the region.”

Andy Louw, Co-Head at STANLIB Infrastructure Investments, said: “We are proud to partner with Africa Data Centres, a leader in Africa’s digital evolution. Data centres are critical infrastructure for the modern economy, and our investment will strengthen South Africa’s digital backbone, enabling ADC to contribute meaningfully to the country’s growth. It aligns with our desire to be an economic enabler for the South African economy by deploying capital that drives growth while giving institutional investors differentiated access to a unique asset class.”

Africa Data Centres currently operates seven state-of-the-art data centre facilities across Africa, serving more than 400 enterprise and hyperscale customers.

