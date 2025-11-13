Cassava Technologies & Google Partner To Bring Gemini To Millions Across Africa

Cassava Technologies (www.CassavaTechnologies.com), a global technology leader of African heritage, has announced a strategic partnership to expand access to Google’s advanced AI, Gemini, across the continent.

The collaboration is built on two key offers designed to remove the primary barriers of cost and data consumption for consumers and businesses in Africa:

A six-month extended trial of the Google AI Plus plan, provided by Google. This plan includes more access to Google’s most capable Gemini models, 200 GB of storage, video generation, Gemini in Gmail and Docs and higher limit for image generation.

Data-free access to the Gemini app. Cassava will work with its extensive network of technology service providers to ensure that eligible users can use the Gemini app without consuming any of their mobile data.

By leveraging the extensive reach of Cassava’s partner network and the advanced capabilities of Google’s AI solutions, this initiative will help more Africans access, experience, and benefit from advanced AI technologies.

“We’re proud to partner with Google to democratise access to digital solutions that empower people and businesses. This partnership underscores a shared vision to make AI more inclusive, accessible, and impactful across Africa’s rapidly digitising economies. It’s about shaping a smarter, more connected, and more competitive Africa,” said Hardy Pemhiwa, President & Group CEO of Cassava Technologies.

“Our goal is to make Gemini helpful for everyone. By partnering with Cassava, we’re removing significant barriers to AI adoption across Africa—specifically cost and connectivity. This collaboration should help bring the full potential of Gemini to millions of people, empowering them to learn, build, and create without worrying about data consumption,” said Josh Woodward, VP, Google Labs, Gemini, & AI Studio

By removing the cost barrier to adoption, the initiative will enable individuals, businesses, and institutions to benefit from the following Google AI Plus features for the duration of the trial period.

More access to our most capable model -Gemini 2.5 Pro

200GB of cloud storage

Deep Research on 2.5 Pro

Higher limits of image generation with Nano Banana

Video generation with access to Veo 3.1 Fast

Access to Flow, our generative video tool for filmmaking

Expanded access to NotebookLM for advanced note-taking and insights

Gemini integration in Gmail and Docs for smarter writing and productivity

Visit the Google AI Plus (https://apo-opa.co/4oDlJNr) page for a full list of features.

The partnership builds on Cassava’s long-standing commitment to driving digital inclusion and innovation through collaborations that bring advanced solutions to African markets. With AI rapidly emerging as a key driver of socio-economic growth, it also aligns with the company’s mission of providing digital solutions that enable enterprises to transform their customers’ lives.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Cassava Technologies.