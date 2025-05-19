Cassava Technologies And Sand Technologies Partner To Boost AI Capabilities and Accessibility for African Enterprises

Cassava Technologies, a global technology leader of African heritage, is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sand Technologies, a leading global enterprise AI solutions company and a key player in Africa’s emerging artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem. The strategic partnership, announced at the Global AI Summit on Africa in Kigali, Rwanda, aims to enhance the delivery of AI solutions and GPU-as-a-service (GPUaas) across the African continent, making AI solutions more accessible to African businesses.

“As more businesses across Africa seek to harness the potential of AI, the demand for powerful GPU processing capabilities is increasing. By providing Sand Technologies with access to Cassava’s GPU solutions, we are not only enabling them to develop advanced AI solutions for their clients across industries but also expanding Cassava’s own footprint into these industries. Positioning ourselves as a provider of GPU-as-a-service means we can offer African businesses the cost-effective, scalable processing solutions they need to compete in an AI-driven world,” said Hardy Pemhiwa, President and Group CEO of Cassava Technologies.

Sand Technologies is an enterprise AI solutions company supporting the telecommunications, water, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa. Aligning with Cassava’s commitment to enabling AI development and innovation on the African continent, Sand Technologies will use Cassava’s advanced NVIDIA-powered GPU capabilities to build and deploy AI solutions worldwide. Highlighting their mutual commitment to Africa’s digital future, the two companies will identify pilot use cases and collaborate in co-creating and distributing AI-powered solutions that leverage GPUs.

“Sand Technologies is proud to partner with Cassava in what is set to be a pivotal moment for the advancement of industry-related AI solutions on the African continent. It will enable us to bring the best of Cassava’s GPU processing power to our clients and position us to support their digital transformation journeys,” said Fred Swaniker, Founder and CEO of Sand Technologies.

Cassava’s strategic partnership with Sand Technologies reinforces its commitment to providing world-class digital solutions and advancing responsible AI adoption, innovation, and growth in Africa. It follows Cassava’s recent announcement of its plans to build Africa’s first AI factory to give African businesses, governments, and researchers access to cutting-edge AI computing capacity, helping them develop smarter AI products, streamline operations, and stay competitive.