Calla PR Launches Digital Marketplace for Communications to Help Businesses Boost Visibility and Grow Their Customer Base

(L-R: Skizaa CEO Ngugi Karega, 365 Digital CEO Wanjiru Ndirangu, Calla PR CEO Kevin Otiende, and PRSK Vice President Patricia Ndede during the launch of Calla Precision. The cutting-edge digital marketplace for communications is designed to connect businesses in Africa to service providers to help them reach their customers)

Calla PR, a leading African strategic communications agency, has launched Calla Precision, a digital marketplace designed to connect businesses to their markets in Africa from anywhere in the world through access to vendors offering critical communications and key business support services to help them grow their businesses. The platform caters to businesses of all sizes—from large corporates to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs)—across various sectors, including banking and finance, e-commerce, FinTech, telco, retail, entertainment, healthcare, education, technology, manufacturing, agribusiness, hospitality, and tourism, among others.

Services on the platform include communications and PR services, a news wire service, creative and design services, production, events management, brand strategy, digital marketing, advertising, data and analytics, business-to-business matching, experiential marketing, and many others.

“With Calla Precision, companies can now seamlessly connect with target audiences through a comprehensive network of Zambia’s agencies, media channels, and professional vendors, all in one place, while vendors will be able to receive job requests directly from clients, thereby increasing their workflow and revenues,” said Kevin Otiende, Managing Director of Calla PR, during the launch in Nairobi.

“After a decade of guiding businesses through Africa’s dynamic market, we recognized the need for a solution that harnesses data and analytics to enhance market reach. The future of commerce demands a platform that integrates advanced technology, enabling businesses to connect directly with customers on the continent. Calla Precision is the solution that breaks down barriers and unlocks a world of opportunities, empowering businesses to innovate, collaborate, and grow,” he added.

High visibility is a critical growth factor for businesses, helping them attract attention from key stakeholders such as customers, partners, and investors. Companies with a strong market connection are better positioned to achieve growth.

“Businesses have never been designed to operate in silos, and while we have assembled various entities and professionals within the wider spectrum of communication as the primary vertical, we went a step further to identify other key services necessary for business support, including legal experts, business development, and financial experts,” Mr. Otiende said. “We believe this will help businesses further enhance their capacities and expand while appealing to global customers,” he added.

Sign-up to the platform for both businesses and service providers will be free, with closed transactions attracting a 5% commission. Agencies will also be able to use the platform as a service, giving them access to a wider pool of resources to complete tasks. All users will undergo rigorous vetting to ensure authenticity and compliance with relevant laws, including data protection.

“Technology drives innovation, which is essential for maintaining a competitive edge in today’s fast-evolving business environment. As technology continues to advance, businesses that embrace these innovations are better positioned to thrive in the increasingly digital global economy,” said Mr. Otiende.

“Both SMEs and major global enterprises will benefit from Calla Precision, which is rooted in Africa but geared to take African businesses global while bringing global businesses to Africa,” he concluded.

The launch event brought together business leaders, agencies, media, professionals, and business partners.