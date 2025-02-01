‘Call Natasha’ Powered by EVA Launches in Zambia – A Milestone for AI in Sub-Saharan Africa

A major advancement in AI-driven customer support has been marked with the launch of ‘Call Natasha’ in Zambia. Powered by the innovative AI conversational agent EVA, the service was introduced in collaboration with @MTN_Zambia. This deployment is the first of its kind within the MTN Group, reinforcing the company’s commitment to digital transformation.
The technology behind ‘Call Natasha’ comes from blackNgreen, a company on a mission to transform how enterprises embrace AI. Its latest innovation, EVA, is revolutionizing enterprise customer care by automating up to 83% of interactions, leading to a 40% reduction in customer service costs for large enterprises. Unlike conventional AI tools, EVA is a fully managed, end-to-end AI solution built to meet the unique demands of large organizations across telecom, banking, government, and insurance sectors.
‘𝗖𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗮’ service is built to shorten the digital divide by providing support through AI-driven conversations. The service is specifically designed for customers to expand their knowledge on various topics from financial tips to international news.
Speaking on the launch, Charles Mbewe, Digital Senior Manager at MTN Zambia, said “We are proud to share MTN Zambia’s first AI tool – ‘Call Natasha’. At MTN Zambia, we believe that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life and we are confident that this new innovative platform will bridge the gap for customers in how they access information.”
With the launch of ‘Call Natasha,’ MTN Zambia and blackNgreen are setting a new standard for AI-driven customer service in Africa, with expectations for further expansion across the MTN Group and beyond.
See blackNgreen’s statement here https://tinyurl.com/callnatashamtnzm