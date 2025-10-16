Building an Inclusive, Digital Future for Every Learner in Zambia

The Government of Zambia has reaffirmed its commitment to providing inclusive, quality education for all children, emphasizing that no child should be left behind regardless of background or ability. This pledge was powerfully restated by the Minister of Technology and Science, Hon. Felix Mutati, during the handover of a newly refurbished ICT laboratory at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) Special School, donated by Ecobank Zambia.

Speaking at the 2025 EcoBank Day celebration themed “Differentiated Ability,” Hon. Mutati highlighted President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision that “no child should be at home; every child must be in school.” He praised the innovation and creativity of learners at UTH Special School, describing it as “a university of transformation,” and urged society to focus on abilities rather than limitations.

The Minister commended Ecobank’s three-year commitment to transforming education through digital empowerment, including a donation of 20 computers and the establishment of an ICT lab. He announced that ZICTA would complement this effort by donating 10 more computers and introducing AI-enabled learning platforms to support personalized education.

EcoBank Zambia’s Board Chairperson, Mr. Joseph Chikolwa, emphasized the bank’s enduring dedication to education and inclusion as part of its 40-year presence in Africa. Through its K700,000 investment, the bank aims to advance digital literacy and accessibility for differently abled learners.

Supporting the initiative, the Harvest Group donated 256 school bags and reaffirmed its commitment to empowering vulnerable communities through education.

The event underscored a shared vision between government, the private sector, and civil society to create an inclusive, technology-driven education ecosystem. It called for continued collaboration, innovation, and sustained investment to ensure that every child, regardless of ability, can thrive in Zambia’s digital future.