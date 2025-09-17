Building Access Through Innovation: EFT Corporation and Bayport Zambia

In Zambia, expanding access to financial tools remains a key priority, with nearly 70% of adults already included – thanks in part to partners like Bayport Financial Services. The partnership between Bayport and EFT Corporation enables historically underserved communities to access safe, responsible credit and other services.

As the largest non-bank deposit taking financial institution in Zambia, Bayport has built a reputation for trust, innovation, and responsible lending over the past two decades. By pairing this philosophy with EFT Corporation’s scalable digital technology, together with a host of on-demand services, the company has been able to expand its reach and empower more customers through practical financial inclusion.

Bringing the Unbanked into the Fold

At the core of Bayport’s mission is to provide financial solutions tailored to the needs of an inclusive and diverse customer base through simple, relevant products and services. While Bayport Zambia provides much-needed credit to communities, it also focuses on equipping customers with financial literacy tools and coaching to support greater financial well-being in the long term.

Bayport plays a vital role in bridging the financial inclusion gap for employees in the formal sector, particularly those historically underserved by the traditional mainstream commercial banks.

By providing access to affordable credit through structured payroll deduction agreements with employers, Bayport enables thousands of Zambians to improve their livelihoods, invest in their future, and contribute to national development.

These include, women-led households and first-time borrowers who are especially vulnerable to exclusion from formal credit markets, not due to a lack of reliability or demand, but because of longstanding structural and technological barriers. This is where EFT Corporation steps in, serving as a trusted technology enabler and key partner in advancing financial inclusion.

Beyond its loan offerings, Bayport Zambia distinguishes itself as a registered non-bank deposit-taking institution. Our innovative savings product cater to a broad client base, from low to high-income individuals, providing a secure and convenient platform for saving and transacting.

The savings account comes with a suite of user-friendly services, including a debit card, mobile banking, and internet banking. Clients also benefit from competitive annual interest rates on their savings, allowing them to grow their wealth over time.

To further support our clients’ financial growth, we offer value-added investment services through our fixed term deposit products. These secure and efficient investment solutions empower clients to achieve their long-term financial goals, reinforcing Bayport Zambia’s commitment to holistic financial well-being.

Digital Innovation with Real, Scalable Impact

EFT Corporation’s CPACE card technology, ideal for micro-credit, education, and government-related disbursements, as well as on-demand services, provides the mobile-accessible infrastructure Bayport needs to operate efficiently and securely in underserved environments. Together, these tools allow Bayport to disburse loans in real time, facilitate repayments and promote savings while reducing dependence on cash.

“Our goal is to enable meaningful and sustainable access to finance. This includes a suite of products as well as pathways to long-term financial empowerment,” explains Nicholas Munhenga, Business Development at EFT Corporation Zambia.

While access and convenience are critical, Bayport’s EFT Corporation-backed digital tools allow it to reach more people and enhance services through financial education, tools to manage their finances more effectively and build financial resilience.

Expansion into Rural and Hard to Reach Markets

Bayport believes in the power of responsible credit to transform lives. As a leading financial services provider, the company holds an unwavering passion and commitment to making credit solutions easily and responsibly accessible, even to customers in underserved and hard-to-reach communities.

Beyond its vast branch network, Bayport deploys mobile teams that strategically reach areas with little or no financial service presence. Through this last-mile delivery channel, we ensure that no one is left behind. Bayport holds an unshakeable belief in every individual customer’s potential to improve their lives through access to responsible credit solutions.

’’Access to finance and investment options should never depend on geography. That teacher in a rural school or the doctor serving in a distant clinic, to us – they matter. We see them, and through our wide distribution network, we bring financial solutions to their doorstep’’, says Prisca Shimwambwa, Chief Executive Officer at Bayport Zambia.

Shared Values and Shared Success

EFT Corporation’s financial inclusion strategy rests on four core pillars: digital transformation, scalable secure infrastructure, women’s empowerment, and enabling the SME and informal market. Through its work with Bayport, all four pillars are being put into practice with measurable results.

Bayport’s impact includes:

Increased financial literacy and coaching for clients.

Secure, mobile-based access to loans and repayment tools

Empowerment of women-led enterprises

Reduction in income and credit gender gaps

Expansion into rural and hard-to-reach markets

Wealth creation through savings and investments solution

Through continued collaboration, Bayport plans to enhance its digital offerings, expand its reach and explore new services that support sustainable growth and community upliftment.

“For EFT Corporation, financial inclusion goes beyond access to building ecosystems of trust and opportunity. Collaborating with Bayport Zambia has allowed us to deliver on the promise of innovation that meets customers where they are with what they need,” notes Munhenga.

By combining local understanding with world-class digital infrastructure, Bayport and EFT Corporation are transforming lives through transformed banking.