Broad Band Africa Forum Calls for Enhanced Connectivity

Despite some African countries posting impressive cases on broadband connectivity, many of them lag behind in terms of infrastructure and connectivity. Over 150 experts and industry leaders from international organisations, government agencies, and telecom operators gathered to explore strategies for expanding fibre infrastructure and enhancing connectivity on the continent.

Speaking at the forum held under the theme “F5.5G Leap-forward Development of Broadband in Africa”, Kim Jin, Vice President of Huawei’s Optical Business Product Line said Huawei will work with fibre industry sectors to build an intelligent, All-Optical access network and seize opportunities for coverage monetisation, bandwidth monetisation, and experience monetisation to achieve business success and accelerate the development of Africa’s digital economy.

In a keynote titled Enabling Next Generation Global Broadband Industry, World Broadband Association (WBBA) Secretary-General Martin Creaner discussed global trends in broadband connectivity, noting advancements in speed, intelligence, and accessibility.

Kim Jin, Vice President of Huawei’s Optical Business Product Line, delivered an opening speech, emphasising how Huawei will work with fibre industry sectors to build an intelligent, All-Optical access network and seize opportunities for coverage monetisation, bandwidth monetisation, and experience monetisation to achieve business success and accelerate the development of Africa’s digital economy. In a keynote titled Enabling Next Generation Global Broadband Industry, World Broadband Association (WBBA) Secretary-General Martin Creaner discussed global trends in broadband connectivity, noting advancements in speed, intelligence, and accessibility.

Key industry leaders shared insights and successful strategies from across the African broadband sector. The Managing Director of Eswatini Post and Telecommunication Company (EPTC) shared how his organization has leveraged national broadband goals, optimised resources, adopted cutting-edge technologies, and embraced generational advancements to transform their network.

Representing a successful Fixed-Mobile Convergence (FMC) strategy within African mobile operators, Kenya’s Safaricom’s Head of Home Broadband outlined recent innovations in Safaricom’s FMC strategy and home broadband offerings.

MTN Nigeria broadband General Manager also summarised four major experiences in ice-breaking: strategy-driven, precise investment, quality-first, and ecological cooperation. Secretary of Administration in Kenya’s State Department for Housing and Urban Development highlighted the important progress made in updating building codes of all new buildings with fibre to accelerate digital super highway implementation.

The Africa Broadband Forum 2024 also releases the Broadband Africa White Paper in collaboration with the Secretary-General of the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) and leading consulting firm Africa Analysis. This white paper outlines the vision and roadmap for fibre broadband development across Africa’s “initial “, “developing “, and “leading” markets through 2030, drawing on both global and African best practices. The white paper envisions that Africa’s broadband penetration will surpass 30% by 2030. With fibre connections comprising over half of broadband users. It further details strategic policies and business pathways essential for achieving widespread broadband access across the continent.

The Optical Industry Development Pioneer Award was presented to organisations and individuals who have made longstanding contributions to advancing Africa’s fibre industry. Leaders from prominent international bodies, including the (WBBA), African Telecommunications Union (ATU), and Digital Council Africa (DCA) participated in the award ceremony, celebrating the dedication and achievements of these industry pioneers.

Now in its sixth year, Broadband Africa Forum has solidified its role as a key platform for industry exchange across region. By bringing together expertise from across Africa, the forum supports countries in refining broadband policies, promoting technological innovation, and sharing best practices. Its ongoing impact is evident in the forum’s contributions to Africa’s broadband growth and digital transformation efforts.