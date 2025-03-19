Breaking Barriers in Tech: My Journey at inq. Zambia

By Tina Nkhoma, Service Assurance Manager at inq. zambia

Growing up, I was always drawn to technology and solving problems. Today, as Service Assurance Manager at inq. Zambia, I am proud to be part of a team that is breaking barriers, leading innovation, and proving that women have a place in every part of the tech industry.

My journey into the tech world started at the University of Zambia, where I studied Electrical and Electronic Engineering with a major in Electronics and Telecommunications. Like many young high school graduates, I initially struggled to keep up with the fast-paced environment, but I did. I graduated with merit along with the only two other females in my class. I was glad to see more women in engineering in my recent visit to the school.

Since starting my career in networking, I have had the privilege of supporting enterprise customer connectivity solutions, designing resilient infrastructure architectures to support those solutions, and managing both vendor and client relationships. Through hard work, persistence, and valuable mentorship, I have found my place in the tech industry.

Leading innovation at inq. Zambia

At inq. Zambia, we are not just about technology—we are about solutions that transform lives. I lead a team of NOC Engineers that ensure seamless network operations, intelligent connectivity, and SD-WAN solutions that power businesses across Zambia. Every day, we solve complex network challenges, optimise connectivity, and drive digital transformation in sectors ranging from education to finance.

One of my proudest achievements has been working on ZamFreeWiFi, an initiative that is breaking the digital divide and making internet access more inclusive. Technology should be an enabler, not a privilege. Knowing that our work contributes to this mission keeps me motivated.

I am also proud to be part of a team delivering Vision AI solutions to businesses that range from perimeter security for infrastructure providers to object detection for access control.

Overcoming challenges and inspiring change

The biggest lesson I have learned in my journey – Never let barriers define you.

Where there is a will, there is a way. There is always a solution even to the hardest problem.

Moments of self-doubt may occur from time to time, move past them because others have done it before.

No man is an island. Find mentorship through a supportive community of colleagues in tech. I have learned some of my most valuable skills from informal settings.

Now, I make it a priority to mentor young women interested in tech, ensuring that the next generation sees a future where women are leaders in innovation.

Accelerating action for women in tech

Technology needs diverse voices, perspectives, and leaders. My journey at inq. Zambia has been about breaking barriers, challenging norms, and proving that women can lead in tech. To all the young women out there: Go for it. Learn, innovate, and take up space.

The future of tech is inclusive, diverse, and female-powered!