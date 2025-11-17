Beyond the Screen: Multichoice’s 30 Years Growing Zambian Culture, Technology and Economy

By Leah Kooma, MultiChoice Zambia Managing Director.

Three decades is a long time. In the Zambian film and television industry, it’s literally transformational period of time. That is how long MultiChoice has been operating in Zambia, and our sector is now almost unrecognisable from 1995, when we set up business in Lusaka.

The media landscape has been revolutionised over those three decades, and I’m proud to say that MultiChoice has been at the forefront of leading that revolution.

Technology evolution

The arrival of the MultiChoice brand heralded the introduction of satellite broadcasting in the country. Subsequently, MultiChoice would also help to introduce a range of other innovations.

We expanded beyond satellite-only television by introducing GOtv for affordable access, launching DStv/GOtv Stream and Showmax for streaming content, and mobile apps for flexible viewing anytime, anywhere.

We are proud to have been part of this technology evolution, helping to redefine how entertainment is shared and experienced in Zambia. However, I am equally proud when I consider the broader social contribution that a video-entertainment business can make.

Social impact

Fundamentally, it’s about knowledge empowerment. Digital connectivity gives users access to global content – real-time access to international news, sport, documentaries, and educational content. Local audiences become part of global conversations, cultures, and innovations.

This broadens horizons and sparks an interest in lifelong learning, which in turn inspires Zambians to become part of the global knowledge economy.

On the other side of the coin, Zambians have brought their own insights to the global conversation, as local culture is showcased across our region, and we begin to consolidate our own cultural identity through homegrown Zambian talent and productions.

Industry development

These productions have been part of a steadily growing creative economy, which not only strengthens national pride, but creates thousands of jobs within TV and film production, as well as advertising, events, hospitality and technology.

Driving this economic multiplier effect has been the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF), which has one of its three pan-African training academies in Lusaka.

MTF Academy graduate courses, masterclasses and mentorship programmes equip young creatives with practical production skills. Graduates emerge industry-ready, well prepared to help drive Zambia’s creative ecosystem.

From a situation where Zambia produced only a handful of local productions, channels like Zambezi Magic now host hit local drama, comedy and reality shows, including Mpali, Zuba, Makofi, Mungoma, Ubuntu, Ten Tamanga Street and Date My Family Zambia.

These 30 years of industry growth have seen a surge in not just quantity, but quality too. Notably, MTF alumnus Cosmas Nga’ndwe won an AMVCA (Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Award) this year for best indigenous language film.

Becoming part of industry development at this level has underlined a fundamental truth in our partnership with the Zambian people. We are here to add value. It’s about far more than providing a service. It’s about long-term investment and national growth.

We see ourselves as a trusted development partner, creating jobs, driving tech innovation, and empowering youth to create inspirational content that will shape Zambian culture for years to come.

We have come to understand that we do this most effectively when we place our customers at the heart of everything we do, understanding their needs, anticipating challenges, and delivering solutions that enhance their experiences.

Growing our people

This partnership approach extends to our people; helping them to develop their careers and to grow as individuals. We have been proud to see employees start out in customer service or technical support and rise into leadership through continuous training and development.

We also run wellness programmes that help staff feel valued and supported. Passionate staff become ambassadors, helping us deliver impact well beyond the screen – in the form of reliable service, problem-solving and customer satisfaction.

Other key Zambian stakeholders we have been fortunate to build relationships with have been ZNBC and the free-to-Air channels. Our close relationships have helped all of us expand our reach and bring Zambian culture to a wider audience.

We look forward to the next 30 years of working together – MultiChoice Zambia and our partners – developing Zambian talent, launching new productions, and giving local creators greater opportunities.

Personally, it has been incredibly rewarding to see Zambian stories gain recognition across Africa, and to see MTF graduates emerge and start developing the country’s film industry.

Like everyone on the MultiChoice Zambia family, I am proud to contribute beyond the screen; to not just deliver television entertainment, but to help shape Zambia’s national identity.