Apply Now For AfCFTA Digital Innovation Challenge

Who Can Apply? This challenge is open to: African innovators and entrepreneurs aged 18 – 35.

Individuals, teams, startups, and enterprises with a digital solution that addresses cross-border trade challenges for MSMEs.

Early-stage (for example Ideation and Prototype Phase) or growth-stage (Operational and Scaling Phase) solutions.

Focus Areas Applicants should propose digital solutions that support MSMEs in one or more of the following areas: Market Intelligence & E-Commerce Platforms – B2B/B2C platforms, trade data solutions, and market information providers.

E-Commerce & Logistics – Warehousing, last-mile delivery, and digital aggregation of goods/services.

Cross-Border Professional Services – Leveraging digital tools for the delivery of services across African borders.

Digital Financial Services – Fintech innovations in payments, investments, insurance, and trade finance.

Trade & Investment Facilitation – Digital tools to streamline trade procedures, formalities, and compliance.

Entrepreneurial Skills Development – Digital training, capacity-building, and mentorship platforms for MSMEs.

Selection Process and Criteria All applications will be assessed based on the following: Uniqueness of the Innovation

The potential for expansion or scaling of the solution into multiple African markets?

Impact on addressing cross-border trade barriers for MSMEs.

Promoting intra-African trade and economic integration.

Timelines & Stages Applications Open: 26th March 2025

Application Deadline: 18th April 2025

Selection of 50 Finalists – Shortlisted innovators will join a capacity-building program on developing a business plan and/or pitch for their innovation

Top 10 Finalists selected – Finalists will present their pitches at the AfCFTA Digital Trade Forum in May 2025.

Top five (5) Winners Announced and to pitch at BIASHARA AFRIKA 2025 Winning innovators will receive recognition, funding, mentorship, and access to finance opportunities.