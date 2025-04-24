Applications Now Open for the 2025 Google for Startups Accelerator Africa Program

Google for Startups Accelerator Africa is now accepting applications for its 2025 cohort! 1 This 3-month hybrid program empowers Seed to Series A tech startups across Africa using AI to tackle big challenges. 2 Get equity-free support, up to $350K in Google Cloud credits, mentorship, and more.

Across Sub-Saharan Africa, agriculture is the lifeblood of many communities. But for millions of smallholder farmers, limited access to credit, digital tools, and formal financial systems continues to hold back progress. It’s a challenge that directly affects food security, economic stability, and generational progress.

That’s why startups like Crop2Cash are critical. The agritech company is working to simplify agriculture and empower farmers with the digital tools they need to thrive. From helping farmers build digital identities to ensuring access to credit and traceable payments, Crop2Cash is bridging the gap between informal agricultural communities and formal economic structures. Their technology is not only transforming how farmers work—it’s unlocking the potential of agriculture to fuel economic growth from the ground up.

Crop2Cash is one of the many innovative businesses that have gone through the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa program. And it’s the kind of impact we hoped to support when we launched the program in 2018—to help startups across the continent tackle tough problems with bold, tech-driven ideas. Since then, we’ve worked with over 140 startups across 17 African countries who’ve collectively raised more than $300 million and created over 3,000 jobs.

Applications are now open for the 2025 cohort of the Google for Startups Accelerator Africa program.

This three-month hybrid program is designed to support Seed to Series A tech startups that are using artificial intelligence (AI) to solve systemic problems on the continent. Selected startups will receive;

Equity-free support and up to $350,000 in Google Cloud credits

Expert mentorship from Googlers and industry leaders

Tailored technical training and strategic guidance

Networking opportunities with investors, partners, and peers across Africa and beyond

Is your startup eligible?

We’re looking for startups that:

Are headquartered in Africa

Have at least one African founder

Offer a live product already in the market

Demonstrate clear product-market fit and potential to scale

Have an AI-first approach or are meaningfully integrating AI into their operations

Are open to leveraging Google products to enhance their solutions

From farming to fintech, healthcare to education, AI is helping African innovators tackle big challenges and unlock new possibilities. And just like Crop2Cash, these startups aren’t just building tech—they’re building the future.

If you’re a founder with a big idea and ready to scale, this is your moment.

Apply here: https://startup.google.com/programs/accelerator/africa/

Let’s shape what’s next—from Africa, to the world.

Source: Google